USS Arlington Sailors Give Back to the Community

NORFOLK, Va. – Twelve Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), volunteered to bag meals at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Nov. 7, 2020.



Lt. Mark White, the chaplain aboard the Arlington and Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Peterkin spearheaded the volunteer effort as a means to build stronger connections with the local community.



Working together in an assembly line fashion, the Arlington team packed 900 bags, consisting of 5,400 meals that will be distributed to Title 1 elementary school children throughout the South Hampton Roads area.



“I had no idea that we would affect that many kids, or that we were even affecting kids,” said White. “It’s gratifying to see that we finally got to do what the Sailors wanted to do for months.”



The Foodbank has between 30 to 40 paid staff members who are supplemented by approximately 6,500 volunteers, accounting for over 40,000 volunteer hours annually.



Jon Frankel, a volunteer team leader and chief petty officer at Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM 14), said without volunteers, the level of distribution the Foodbank accomplishes would not be possible.



This is the first volunteer opportunity the Arlington took part in since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted back in March.



The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has been providing food for hungry people throughout the local community since 1981.

