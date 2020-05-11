The heat is on: CFAY Public Works turns on the heat for the winter season

Photo By Tetsuya Morita | 201105-N-NS063-0018 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 5, 2020) – A member of Commander, Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Tetsuya Morita | 201105-N-NS063-0018 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 5, 2020) – A member of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) public works department switches on the heating system at the unaccompanied housing building during a routine heating, ventilation, and air conditioning changeover. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Testuya Morita) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 5, 2020) – Public Works Department onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) began turning on heating units in housing for the first time this season, Nov. 5.



The heat turn-on is part of the Heat, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) change-over plan, which happens twice a year onboard CFAY. In the fall, it occurs as the winter season approaches.



“It is part of our system evaluation. We make the temperature and environment better and comfortable,” said Lt. Daniel Vickers, assistant public works officer. “We determine what exactly should be turned on or turned off for the next season.”



Starting in living areas then spreading to common areas and office areas, five teams of four technicians each will bring warmth to all of the buildings onboard CFAY.



“We usually set a cut-off period, when the temperature is mild and not uncomfortable without air conditioning or heating, and (residents) can control their room temperature by opening windows. It also helps lower the energy costs,” said Vickers.



Compared to 2019, the HVAC change-over plan was initiated earlier in the season.



“What is different in this season, however, is the cut-off period this time is a week, compared to the normal four weeks, partly for the purpose of energy saving, but also because of COVID-19,” said Vickers. In adherence to social distancing and health protection measures, more people are spending time at home, so PWD sped up the turn-on season to increase residents’ quality of life, according to Vickers.



“We are always looking for ways to troubleshoot, fix things and meet the demands of residents, Sailors or family members,” said Vickers.



Public Works Department’s HVAC teams are expected to return to building units in spring 2021 for the HVAC change-over to air conditioning.