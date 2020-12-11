Spartan paratroopers recognized for saving a life

Photo By Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk | Col. Chris Landers, commander of 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk | Col. Chris Landers, commander of 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, congratulates Sgt. Cody Grant for receiving the U.S. Army's Safety Guardian Award at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 12, 2020. Grant and his friend Staff Sgt. Joseph Kellogg were riding dirt bikes when they encountered an unconscious boy after he crashed on his ATV. They provided first aid and were able to contact emergency responders to get the child evacuated. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska – Two paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” received the U.S. Army’s Safety Guardian Award here November 12, 2020. Staff Sgt. Joseph Kellogg and Sgt. Cody Grantprovided life-saving actions to a 12-year-old victim of an All-Terrain Vehicle accident.

Kellogg and Grant were enjoying the Alaskan outdoors, riding their dirt bikes on a trail, when they came across an unconscious boy next to a flipped ATV. The two paratroopers immediately took action by moving the child off the road and treating his multiple injuries.

“We are extremely proud of our paratroopers and thank them for their service,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, senior non-commissioned officer of the Spartan Brigade. “These guys went well above and beyond what we expect from our Soldier.”

Grant, a native of Chilhowee, Missouri, provided first aid by utilizing his combat lifesaving-techniques to stop the bleeding, stabilize the head and neck to prevent further injuries, and keep both the victim and his friends calm.

“I did what anyone would do in this situation and it was lucky that we were there,” said Grant. “My military training was crucial that day.”

Kellogg immediately got back on his dirt bike and traveled more than two miles through challenging terrain to reach an area with cell-phone reception. After contacting emergency services he returned to the scene of the accident and with Grant’s help secured an area for a medical-evacuation helicopter to land. Help arrived 25 minutes later and took the boy to a hospital.

“I think anyone would have done what we did,” said Kellogg, currently in the Army’s Green-to-Gold program. “I am just thankful we were there and able to help.”

Spartan paratroopers routinely train in combat lifesaving techniques in order to provide emergency aid to themselves and others in austere environments. That includes when deployed to a combat zone or while recreating in Alaska’s great outdoors.