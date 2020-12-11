Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler team earns second place in Reserved-Mixed Division

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Runners, including Team McCoy coach Tony Steinhoff, take off for heat 1 of the Army...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Runners, including Team McCoy coach Tony Steinhoff, take off for heat 1 of the Army Ten-Miler race Oct. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Seventy-eight runners participated in the event organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Army Ten-Miler team, Team McCoy, earned a high ranking once again in the event with a second-place finish in the Reserve-Mixed Division during the 36th running of the event.



Fort McCoy held its part of the Army Ten-Miler, Virtual Edition, on Oct. 11. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers cleared the way for installations and teams to hold their own races through the Army Ten-Miler Runner Experience. The Army Ten-Miler is usually conducted by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington and is a 10-mile race that normally starts and finishes near the Pentagon and takes runners through the streets of Washington.



The race’s virtual edition called for teams to compete in a race between Oct. 11 and 18. The race had to be completed in one session from start to finish, and the results were then submitted to an Army Ten-Miler link and evaluated by the Army Ten-Miler Timing Company, according to race instructions.



According to Team McCoy Coach Tony Steinhoff, director of Mission Installation Contracting Command-McCoy and an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel with the 88th Readiness Division, the final tabulation of the virtual race results took a couple of weeks. He was happy to learn the team did well in the division.



“I thought the team put in a great effort, and I had a great time running with the team,” Steinhoff said. “And even though we did not have any competitions to determine team members, or even train as a team one time, I was proud to see the team show up on race day with positive attitudes giving it their all, especially considering the environment we’re living in right now with the pandemic.”



Every Team McCoy member finished the race. Following were their finishing times:



* Steinhoff — 1:03:04.



* Maj. Joe P. Fee, 88th Readiness Division (RD) — 1:14:10.



* Capt. Michael Carkhuff, 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion — 1:22:45.



* Master Sgt. Donna Vance, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) — 1:23:00.



* First Sgt. Theresa Ertl, 847th Human Resources Company — 1:35:30.



* Sgt. 1st Class David G. Moseley, 88th RD — 1:28:12.



* Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Nichols, Fort McCoy NCOA — 1:28:18.



* Staff Sgt. Victor Mendoza, Fort McCoy NCOA — 1:22:45.



The Fort McCoy Army Ten-Miler race event was organized by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) with support from the Fort McCoy Garrison command team. It included staggered start times for all participants.



In a message to the team, he encouraged everyone to begin preparing again for next year.



“Please continue running during the off season so you’re prepared for next year’s tryouts,” Steinhoff said. “Hopefully we can run it next year in person and win it outright again.”



For more information about the overall Army Ten-Miler, visit https://www.armytenmiler.com.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”