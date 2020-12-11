USS Arlington Hosts Mass Casualty Drill with Walter Reed

NORFOLK, Va. – The amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conducts Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship mass casualty drills with Sailors, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, aboard the Arlington, Nov. 12, 2020.



This is the first time in naval history that this annual training is held on an LPD class ship. In prior years the training has been conducted on larger vessels, such as amphibious assault ships.



“In the spirit of our disaggregated maritime operations we need to be quicker and lighter and able to render care in a faster environment,” said Lt. Caitlin Tallant, Arlington’s senior medical officer and health services department head. “It’s going to be smaller units dispersed across larger areas rather than singular large units all at once.”



This training exercise was the culmination of two months of planning and coordination between the Arlington, Surface Force Atlantic, Walter Reed and other various medical assets.



“It’s been a heck of an undertaking,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Levenson, the force nurse at Surface Force Atlantic. “Your senior enlisted here in medical and your SMO [Senior Medical Officer], none of this would have happened without them–none of it.”



During the drills, Sailors responded to mass casualty simulations on the ship and transported patients to the medical ward, while Arlington medical personnel provided training oversight.



Fourteen Arlington Sailors and seven mannequins with cut suits, which are designed to bleed, provided from Navy Medical Center Portsmouth’s Simulation Center, were used to make the scenarios as life-like as possible. Simulated casualties included crush injuries with pelvic fractures, lacerations, lower limb amputations, burns and shrapnel injuries.



“This was definitely more interactive and useful training for our platform,” said Hospitalman Kaitlyn Noeller, a Walter Reed orthopedics technician. “I got to see what it would be like actually doing my job on a ship and that’s something I haven’t gotten to experience yet, so it means a lot to me.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2020 Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:20 Story ID: 382898 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington Hosts Mass Casualty Drill with Walter Reed, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.