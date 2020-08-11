Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ft. Campbell Soldiers honored at Tennessee Titans game

    Ft. Campbell Soldiers honored at Titans game

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Story by Spc. Jacob Wachob 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a flyover at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, Nov. 8 in honor of Salute to Service month. The Tennessee Titans presented the Soldiers with an honorary game-ball as a thank you for their service.
    The flyover was synchronized with the conclusion of the National Anthem moments prior to kickoff. Soldiers were invited to watch the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears following the flyover. The Titans won the game 24-17.
    “It’s definitely an honor to be here, I know all the soldiers are thankful for the opportunity to see a live NFL game, and it always is nice to feel appreciated,” said CW2 Ryan Flynn, the flight engineer for the flyover.
    “The soldiers work hard all year long and it’s few and far in between when we get a chance to do something of this caliber, so it’s definitely an honor.”

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:30
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    #SalutetoService #AirAssault #TitanUp #101stCAB #TennesseeTitans #ChicagoBears

