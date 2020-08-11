Ft. Campbell Soldiers honored at Tennessee Titans game

Photo By Spc. Jacob Wachob | Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jacob Wachob | Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a flyover at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, Nov. 8 in honor of Salute to Service month. The Tennessee Titans presented the Soldiers with an honorary game-ball as a thank you for their service. The flyover was synchronized with the conclusion of the National Anthem moments prior to kickoff. Soldiers were invited to watch the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears following the flyover. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a flyover at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, Nov. 8 in honor of Salute to Service month. The Tennessee Titans presented the Soldiers with an honorary game-ball as a thank you for their service.

The flyover was synchronized with the conclusion of the National Anthem moments prior to kickoff. Soldiers were invited to watch the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears following the flyover. The Titans won the game 24-17.

“It’s definitely an honor to be here, I know all the soldiers are thankful for the opportunity to see a live NFL game, and it always is nice to feel appreciated,” said CW2 Ryan Flynn, the flight engineer for the flyover.

“The soldiers work hard all year long and it’s few and far in between when we get a chance to do something of this caliber, so it’s definitely an honor.”