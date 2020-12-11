W.Va. Guard member awarded 2020 Rhododendron Award by First Lady Cathy Justice

Photo By Maj. Holli Nelson | Sgt. Maj. Frank Leone III of the West Virginia National Guard Recruiting and Retention...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Holli Nelson | Sgt. Maj. Frank Leone III of the West Virginia National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion holds the 2020 Rhododendron Award which he received Nov. 12, 2020. Leone was recognized by West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice for his outstanding contributions to fellow West Virginians through receipt of the award, which aims to recognize individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Maj. Frank Leone III of the West Virginia National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion was recognized today by First Lady Cathy Justice for his outstanding contributions to fellow West Virginians through receipt of the 2020 Rhododendron Award.



The Rhododendron Award, which was first initiated by the Office of the Governor in 2019, aims to recognize individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, the award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.



West Virginia National Guard has no shortage of outstanding West Virginians, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Soldier in particular has exceeded the standards of his duties and displayed exemplary service.



Leone took it upon himself to manage a laptop distribution plan that delivered laptops to Mountaineer Challenge Academy (MCA) students that were sent home from their course due to COVID-19. His efforts ensured MCA cadets could complete essential coursework virtually and continue to work toward their graduation requirements. His dedication to the MCA displayed his loyalty to the youth of West Virginia.



As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, Leone ensured MCA cadets were contacted and conducted welfare checks regularly. He followed-up with student’s coursework progress and ensured households had basic necessities. His genuine concern for the student’s well-being resulted in the delivery of food and water to MCA students and families in need.

In his own community, he took initiative to deliver food and water to students in several school districts. As with MCA, Leone ensured the health and well-being of West Virginia youth before the state plan was implemented ensuring children and their families were taken care of. He arranged for one student and her mother to be transported to the grocery store and to multiple food banks further displaying his compassion for the people of the state.



In addition, Leone developed a transportation plan that allowed MCA students geographically dispersed around the state to safely return to campus and complete graduation testing. His hard work and diligence directly contributed to 33 MCA students earning their high school diploma despite the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.



“Frank is an exceptional leader and lives out the Army values in everything that he does,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “He demonstrates selfless service each day, but he truly has gone above and beyond to impact the cadets at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy and those who were in need within his community. I could not be more proud of his accomplishments.



First Lady Justice honored Leone through a virtual ceremony where she applauded his extraordinary compassion, leadership and spirit of service. In addition, she lauded the entire West Virginia National Guard for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and offered her thanks and praise to all the men and women serving in uniform.