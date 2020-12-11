Career is passion, not a job for FLETC employee

Courtesy Photo | Amanda DeMontigny, far left, shares some time from law enforcement instruction with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Amanda DeMontigny, far left, shares some time from law enforcement instruction with fellow instructors in Artesia, New Mexico. see less | View Image Page

FLETC Native American Alaska Native Spotlight: Amanda DeMontigny



NOTE: The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) is known for delivering training curriculum to some of the best law enforcement personnel in the world. FLETC also has a culturally diverse staff who provide instruction and support to those seeking training. As we acknowledge Native American Native Alaska Heritage Month around the nation, FLETC spotlights some of these individuals who support the law enforcement mission.



Nestled between the cities of Roswell to the north and Carlsbad to the south, lies Artesia, New Mexico, one of the Training Delivery Points (TDP) for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC).



There, you will also find Law Enforcement Specialist Amanda DeMontigny (dah-mont’-nee).



DeMontigny works in the General Training Branch at the Artesia TDP. She serves alongside partner organizations, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Air Marshals to deliver the Uniformed Police Training Program (UPTP).



“I specialize as one of four drug custodians at FLETC,” DeMontigny said.



After graduating from the University of North Dakota with degrees in criminal justice and sociology, DeMontigny began her career in the government with Border Patrol and moved to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) With BIA, she held posts as a Training Sergeant and Special Agent for the Division of Drug Enforcement.



“After BIA, I came to FLETC because of my desire to teach and do some ‘hands-on’ training out in the field,” DeMontigny said. “I wanted to be a part of making a difference.”



DeMontigny has familiarity with the North Dakota area because she grew up in Grand Forks but all her family is from the reservation in Belcourt, which is the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.



She credits many of the strong women in her family, along with her father, for instilling in her the strong values she continues to cherish.



“My mother, Myra, became a nurse who got her degree and went back to the reservation to help,” DeMontigny reflects.



Debbie Jeanotte (jah-not’), an aunt, is also a nurse. Janice Morley, another aunt, went to law school and then became the assistant U.S. attorney for North Dakota. Her youngest aunt, Diane Schroeder, is the owner of a trucking company in Devils Lake, N.D.



Her grandmother, Joyce Schroeder, was also a trucker and was there to support all of her family.



“My father, Clark, along with the rest of the women, were all independent and never relied on anyone to do what they could do themselves, which is what I go by today,” DeMontigny said.



When she is not at work, DeMontigny enjoys adding to her 20-year span of running or doing anything outdoors.



“I like to participate in 5k’s and 10K’s when I get a chance, in addition to anything relating to camping and hiking,” DeMontigny said. “Being a life-long Chicago Bears fan, I love to go to their football games or take in an outdoor local band concert.”



There have been challenges she has faced, DeMontigny admits, but with the family love and support she received while growing up, she is able to overcome them.



“I am in a field that is typically set up for men,” DeMontigny said. “But I love my job, and that keeps me going. If you find a job…a career that you love, you never work a day in your life. It becomes your passion and you can accomplish anything.”