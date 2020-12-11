DTIC publishes special edition of peer-reviewed scientific journal JDR&E

The Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) published its third issue this year of the Journal of DoD Research and Engineering (JDR&E) on Oct. 13, 2020.



This special edition features 11 research articles primarily focused on additive manufacturing (AM) – commonly known as 3D printing – of energetic materials.



Produced quarterly, the JDR&E ensures rigorous peer review of all published scientific research in technical research areas – like AM – that advance the development of priority technologies and support the department’s focus on building a more lethal force.



The JDR&E is available to authorized users across the U.S. government, particularly the Department of Defense (DoD). As a secure and controlled-access forum, the JDR&E protects militarily critical innovations while building connections throughout the DoD research and engineering community.



By giving scientists, researchers and engineers visibility into controlled defense research, the journal promotes the scientific collaboration that results in new capabilities for warfighters.



“The JDR&E has become a significant resource for the DoD to advance original work,” said Christopher Thomas, DTIC’s administrator. “The journal’s peer review process improves the quality and the rigor that go into scientific articles.”



DTIC collects, disseminates, and analyzes scientific and technical information to rapidly and reliably deliver knowledge that propels development of the next generation of warfighter capabilities. DTIC is the central repository for DoD’s body of 4.6M scientific and technical records. For more information, visit https://discover.dtic.mil/.

