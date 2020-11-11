Photo Essay: Fort McCoy running team honors Veterans

Photo By Bill Coppernoll | A Fort McCoy multi-service running team completed a Veterans Day run to honor,...... read more read more Photo By Bill Coppernoll | A Fort McCoy multi-service running team completed a Veterans Day run to honor, respect, and demonstrate appreciation for Veterans and Tomah VA Medical Center staff. The team raised and lowered the National Colors at Fort McCoy, ran with those Colors more than 11 miles to Tomah, Wis., and raised them over the Tomah VA Medical Center in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2020. Law enforcement officials from Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Tomah Police Department provided escort between Fort McCoy and Tomah to ensure safety along the route. (U.S. Army Photo by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A Fort McCoy multi-service running team completed a Veterans Day run to honor, respect, and demonstrate appreciation for Veterans and Tomah VA Medical Center staff. The team raised and lowered the National Colors at Fort McCoy, ran with those Colors more than 11 miles to Tomah, Wis., and raised them over the Tomah VA Medical Center in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2020. Law enforcement officials from Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Tomah Police Department provided escort between Fort McCoy and Tomah to ensure safety along the route. (U.S. Army Photo by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)