    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy running team honors Veterans

    Veterans Day Run

    Photo By Bill Coppernoll | A Fort McCoy multi-service running team completed a Veterans Day run to honor,...... read more read more

    TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Story by Bill Coppernoll 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Fort McCoy multi-service running team completed a Veterans Day run to honor, respect, and demonstrate appreciation for Veterans and Tomah VA Medical Center staff. The team raised and lowered the National Colors at Fort McCoy, ran with those Colors more than 11 miles to Tomah, Wis., and raised them over the Tomah VA Medical Center in honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2020. Law enforcement officials from Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Tomah Police Department provided escort between Fort McCoy and Tomah to ensure safety along the route. (U.S. Army Photo by Bill Coppernoll, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 10:50
    Story ID: 382850
    Location: TOMAH, WI, US 
    Law Enforcement
    Veterans
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah
    Veterans Administration
    USAG
    Soldier for Life

