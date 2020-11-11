Georgia National Guard conducts promotion ceremony: hometown Airman promotes to brigadier general

U.S. Air Force Col. Konata Ato Crumbly, director of the joint staff, Georgia National Guard (NG), will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony Thursday, 2 p.m., at the Museum of Aviation, Century of Flight hangar, here.



Crumbly, a native of Fort Valley, Georgia, will be the first Air National Guard (ANG) brigadier general to lead the joint staff functioning as the principal advisor to The Adjutant General of Georgia on Georgia Army NG and Georgia ANG matters.



“As an Air National Guardsman, I am excited and humbled to accept this opportunity to be part of the leadership team of our exceptional Army and Air service members,” said Crumbly. “I am grateful to Major General Carden for the trust he has in me to assist with leading this world class organization, and I am ready to get to work.”



Beginning his career in the Army, Crumbly was a UH-60L Blackhawk pilot with the 12th Aviation Brigade in Germany. In 2004, he transitioned to the Georgia ANG as an E-8C Joint STARS pilot, becoming an evaluator pilot with more than 3,500 career flying hours, including 1,300 combat flying hours, and has earned more than 20 medals and decorations from overseas and domestic missions.



Crumbly is a former 116th Air Control Wing commander and most recently held the director of operations position, Georgia ANG, advising The Adjutant General of Georgia and the commanding general of the Georgia ANG on matters pertaining to Georgia ANG federal, state, and domestic operations missions, and State Partnership Program events.



RSVP: Please text or call the media representative at 404-330-4521. Masks are mandatory to attend. Media should arrive by 1:45 p.m. Brig. Gen. Crumbly will be available for interviews at the conclusion of the event. The event will be livestreamed at www.facebook/georgiaguard. Story and photos with captions will be available for download and use with attribution at DVIDS and at https://www.flickr.com/photos/ganatlguard/albums.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2020 Date Posted: 11.12.2020 10:47 Story ID: 382847 Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia National Guard conducts promotion ceremony: hometown Airman promotes to brigadier general, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.