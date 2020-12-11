Northern Chicago, Illinois Sailor Serves with Security Forces in Horn of Africa

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Steven Green, from Northern Chicago, Illinois and a current resident of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is a U.S. Navy Sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). As a military working dog (MWR) handler with the CLDJ Security Forces, he is responsible for enforcing all laws and regulations for the base by performing activities like building inspections and random anti-terrorism measures. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Green, a 2010 graduate of Hoffman Estates High School, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons he learned growing up in Northern Chicago.



“I learned the importance of giving rather than receiving,” Green said. “To be a member of the U.S. Navy requires a sense of selflessness, honor and humility.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Green is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Green plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Green is most proud of his wife’s strength and support.



“She has definitely had to manage a lot of different stressors in my military career,” said Green. “Her faith in God and never-wavering resiliency in time of trials is truly an inspiration to my three beautiful sons and to me.”



Green has many uncles and cousins who served in the armed forces but says that his inspiration to carry on the family tradition comes from his brother’s service proceeding the events of 9/11.



“My brother is a Quarter Master in the Navy and hearing the stories of his service in the Persian Gulf ignited a level of heroism and bravery in me that I had never felt before,” said Green.



Green adds that his favorite thing about his job as an MWD handler in the Navy is the connection he and his dog build.



“My job is directly dependent on the use of a MWD which creates a unique level of spontaneity. Just like humans, dogs have personality and moods,” said Green. “Sometimes your dog doesn’t feel like working and it’s your job to provide a high level of charisma enthusiasm to motivate him to want to work and play which can be a lot of fun.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Green, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“Something that I enjoy about the Navy is the immense amount of unity through our diversity. I believe the ability for people from different backgrounds to live together and respect each other’s religion and culture while striving towards one goal is admirable,” said Green.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2020 Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:30 Story ID: 382840 Location: DJ Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Chicago, Illinois Sailor Serves with Security Forces in Horn of Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.