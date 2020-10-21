Kuwait Morale Guidance Center visits Camp Arifjan

Photo By Joseph Black | U.S. Army Chaplain Kevin Peek presents a question to Mohammed Al Naqwi, Khateeb...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Black | U.S. Army Chaplain Kevin Peek presents a question to Mohammed Al Naqwi, Khateeb (Islamic Preacher) for the Kuwait Islamic Affairs and Moral Guidance Center Grand Mosque, during a unit ministry training hosted on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait October 21, 2020. This question was one of many asked as Soldiers worked to better understand the culture of Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph E. Black) see less | View Image Page

The training, hosted by the Area Support Group - Kuwait command chaplain, U.S. Army Lt. Col. David K. Beavers, was an opportunity to have Soldiers under his command learn more about Kuwait's culture.

"The purpose was to enhance our partnership between our U.S. and Kuwaiti partners through discussion of religious and cultural aspects of Kuwait," said Beavers. "It is one thing to know the cultural differences, but to talk about them allows us to open a dialogue and understand the culture better."

Guest speaker at the training was Mohammed Al Naqwi, Khateeb (Islamic Preacher) for the Kuwait Islamic Affairs and Moral Guidance Center Grand Mosque, who gave insight into Kuwait's culture and the fundamentals of the Islamic faith.

"As Muslims, we should always be ready to answer questions to help people learn more about our faith," said Al Naqwi.

Also in attendance was Kuwait Land Forces Col. Rabeeh Al-Watayeb, Director of the Islamic Affairs and Moral Guidance Center, who echoed the importance of cultural awareness training.

"It is our duty to make sure that we let people know of our country, our culture, and our religion," said Al Watayeb.

Soldiers of different ranks and religious practices asked questions during the discussion, allowing the speaker to provide clarity in a judgment-free environment, said Beavers.

"When people can come together, talk and ask questions, that is how commonality is built and mutual respect is earned, without animosity or fear," said Beavers.

With full support of ASG -KU and the Moral Guidance Center, the ministry team intends to use this information to foster cultural awareness in support of the religious affairs mission.

"We act as a conduit to spread knowledge to our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines," said Beavers. “We have a distinct capability to assist in communicating the culture and dispel any misconceptions, bridging the gap between our two cultures.”

As the world moves toward a post-COVID-19 environment, the two teams look forward to reinstating cultural awareness tours, allowing service members to learn more about Kuwait during their time in theater.