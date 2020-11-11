Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring those who serve

    On the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the bell at the...

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    On the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the bell at the Capitol's steps was rung 11 times to honor those who have served before us. After the bell ceremony, the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho held a Service to the Armed Forces event to thank veterans, military service members and their families. Several keynote speakers who gave their thanks were Governor Brad Little, Idaho Sen. James Risch, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Adjutant General of Idaho Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak.

    "The men and women serving in our armed forces, past and present, deserve our gratitude and never-ending support for preserving and defending our freedom," said Gov. Little. "I appreciate the Red Cross of Greater Idaho and its Service to the Armed Forces program for supporting our veterans and military members and their families."

    The American Red Cross of Greater Idaho has been serving the military community for more than 140 years. The American Red Cross was founded on May 21, 1881 by Clara Barton and in World War II the Red Cross enrolled more than 104,000 nurses for military service, prepared 27 million packages for American and allied prisoners of war and shipped over 300,000 tons of supplies overseas.

    "On behalf of all the men and women of the Idaho National Guard, thank you to the veterans who have served before us and to the American Red Cross for all that they do, not only for the military, but for all of our citizens," said Garshak.

    Veteran's Day
