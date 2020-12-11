Col. Tim Puzan Retires After 44 Years

Col. Timothy Puzan, Guam Air National Guard (Ret.) retired after an unparalleled 44 years of continuous service to the United States Air Force, Guam Air National Guard, and the people of Guam during a retirement ceremony in Barrigada, Guam, on Nov. 12. The ceremony was highlighted by congratulatory notes from Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Donald Trump, under whom Puzan has served.



“So as I leave you now, I simply wish that you could have seen all that I have seen, and feel the awesome greatness that surrounds you. Both the people who are here in uniform, and those who have left the uniform. To those I am leaving now, I am deeply honored and humbled to have served beside you, and I have absolute and total confidence in your ability to stand the next watch. To my wife and my daughter, in the words of Ricky, “Honey, I’m home!”

