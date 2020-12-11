Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Tim Puzan Retires After 44 Years

    Photo By Mark Scott | Col. Timothy Puzan, Guam Air National Guard (Ret.) waves goodbye to his online...... read more read more

    GUAM

    11.12.2020

    Story by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Col. Timothy Puzan, Guam Air National Guard (Ret.) retired after an unparalleled 44 years of continuous service to the United States Air Force, Guam Air National Guard, and the people of Guam during a retirement ceremony in Barrigada, Guam, on Nov. 12. The ceremony was highlighted by congratulatory notes from Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Donald Trump, under whom Puzan has served.

    “So as I leave you now, I simply wish that you could have seen all that I have seen, and feel the awesome greatness that surrounds you. Both the people who are here in uniform, and those who have left the uniform. To those I am leaving now, I am deeply honored and humbled to have served beside you, and I have absolute and total confidence in your ability to stand the next watch. To my wife and my daughter, in the words of Ricky, “Honey, I’m home!”

