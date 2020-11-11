Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veterans Day NYC 2020

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristi Nanco 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (Nov. 11, 2020) U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Louis Dileo, the Commanding Officer with the 11th New York Regiment U.S. Volunteers, and Lt. Cmdr. Megan Shutka, the Director with the Navy Office of Information East, stands in front of the Eternal Light Flagstaff at Madison Square Park on Nov. 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19, many Veteran’s Day events in the city were scaled back or cancelled. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristi Nanco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 19:02
    Story ID: 382818
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day NYC 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NYC
    veterans day
    Navy Reserve
    2020
    Madison Square Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT