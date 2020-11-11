Veterans Day NYC 2020

NEW YORK (Nov. 11, 2020) U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Louis Dileo, the Commanding Officer with the 11th New York Regiment U.S. Volunteers, and Lt. Cmdr. Megan Shutka, the Director with the Navy Office of Information East, stands in front of the Eternal Light Flagstaff at Madison Square Park on Nov. 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19, many Veteran’s Day events in the city were scaled back or cancelled. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristi Nanco)

