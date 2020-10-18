Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Conducts Live-Fire with a Purpose

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), completed a Live-Fire with a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 18, 2020.



The LFWAP event, which took place following the group’s participation in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Trainer (SWATT), was a live-fire missile exercise where ships validate their tactical proficiency and combat systems suites against a simulated threat. The ARG’s LFWAP event included participation from the Blue Crew of USS Detroit (LCS 7) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and USS Laboon (DDG 58).



“Today was a great day for surface warfare and our nation,” said Capt. Christopher Follin, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke. “Today we successfully validated the high-end training and superb combat readiness of the hardened warriors in the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. I am extremely proud to have sailed with this group of war fighters in this exercise.”



During the live-fire exercise, Arleigh Burke detected, tracked and conducted engagements using its Aegis Weapons Systems (AWS) and fired SM-2 missiles in order to validate the capabilities of the ship’s defense systems as well as demonstrate warfighting readiness with the watch standers on board.



“It’s always a good day to see the culmination of all the training the crew has done,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher P. Osborne, tactical action officer on Arleigh Burke. “This is the only way we really know all the training has worked and we are ready to go out and do the nation’s business.”



In addition to Arleigh Burke, Laboon validated its AWS by firing SM-2 missiles, while Iwo Jima, San Antonio and Carter Hall validated their Ships Self-Defense System (SSDS) by firing Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM).



“This was a mission success, all the ships were able to get the missiles off and all the missiles were on target.” said Capt. Darren Nelson, commodore for Amphibious Squadron Four. “This demonstration showed that the ARG can protect itself and showcased our coordinating expertise between amphibious ships and Aegis ships.”



Expeditionary Strike Group 2 provides an East Coast amphibious ready force that is manned, trained and equipped to fulfill amphibious requirements and to provide military commanders with a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, forward naval presence and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

