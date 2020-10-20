Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Completes SWATT

The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) completed its Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) Oct. 20, 2020.



The ARG, comprised of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) were joined during the exercise by the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), the Blue Crew of USS Detroit (LCS 7) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and USS Laboon (DDG 58).



SWATT is the Surface Navy’s premier advanced tactical training exercise, developed and led by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). SWATT provides multi-ship, multi-platform, multi-warfare area training at sea to increase combat capability, lethality and interoperability.



During SWATT, participating units conducted events across multiple warfare areas, to include integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), anti-submarine warfare / surface warfare (ASW/SUW), information warfare (IW), ship maneuvering and live-fire events designed to tactically prepare surface forces for maritime warfare missions.



The exercise was also designed to increase the readiness, proficiency and lethality of watchstanders while receiving mentorship and training from Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) who are experts in their fields. These onboard trainers provided over-the-shoulder mentoring for watch-standers and commanding officer and warfare commander level guidance from senior mentors. Subject matter experts delivered rapid replay capability from scheduled training events that provided immediate feedback for watch-standers to help them rapidly learn from challenges they experienced during training.



SMWDC directly supports the Chief of Naval Operation’s number one priority; operational readiness, and the design for maintaining maritime superiority: warfighting, warfighters, and the future navy.



"We are actively getting the ships ready," said Capt. David Loo, commanding officer of Iwo Jima. "SWATT is vital, advanced training which ensures all of the ships operating together will be not only proficient, but also lethal."



During SWATT each ship validated onboard weapons systems and warfighter readiness by safely and successfully employing surface-to-air defensive systems against training targets. Air and missile defense, surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare areas were put to the test.



“Each ship validated onboard weapons systems and warfighter readiness by safely and successfully employing surface to air defensive systems against training targets,” said Lt. Cmdr. Aloysius Elzie, Iwo Jima’s primary planner and execution lead for the exercise.



The culminating event was Live-Fire with a Purpose, where ships demonstrate the coordination and execution of operating missile systems followed by the actual firing of missiles. Iwo Jima, San Antonio and Carter Hall fired their Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) from the Ships Self-Defense System (SSDS), while Arleigh Burke and Laboon fired SM-2 missiles from the Aegis Weapons System.



“I am very proud of this team,” said Capt. Darren Nelson, commodore for Amphibious Squadron Four. “The next big events coming up are Amphibious Readiness Group-Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise and Composite Training Unit Exercise.”



Expeditionary Strike Group Two provides an East Coast amphibious ready force that is manned, trained, and equipped to fulfill amphibious requirements and to provide military commanders with a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, forward naval presence, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

