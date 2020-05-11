Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy conducts multinational gunnery exercises in Indian Ocean, Philippine Sea

    McCain conducts GUNEX during Malabar 2020

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda | The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) fires its...... read more read more

    AT SEA

    11.05.2020

    Story by Lt. Mark Langford 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA – Two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers participated in separate, multinational live-fire gunnery exercises on the same day, Nov. 5, in both the Indian Ocean and international waters off the coast of Japan.

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducted live-fire surface and air exercises in the Bay of Bengal as part of exercise MALABAR while USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), in the Philippine Sea, joined the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) during a live-fire surface engagement exercise.

    “Today’s simultaneous live fire events in two different oceans across the theater are example of the lethality we bring to bear alongside our strategic allies and partners in the region,” said Capt. Steven DeMoss, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

    McCain joined ships from the Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) for a coordinated live-fire air gunnery exercise, targeting a towed aerial target, followed by a similar surface engagement during scheduled events for MALABAR.

    On the same morning, more than 3,000 miles away, Curtis Wilbur joined HMCS Winnipeg of the Royal Canadian Navy during a live-fire gunnery exercise to engage an unmanned, remote-operated surface target.

    “We were able to test and train our close-in weapon system (CIWS), 25mm machine gun and .50-caliber machine gun operators,” said Ensign William Lee, gunnery officer of USS Curtis Wilbur. “Being able to test those capabilities as well as our crew’s abilities against a moving surface target was a great opportunity.”

    Exercises such as these allow for practical training while exchanging skills and cultures and increasing understanding of multinational operations.

    “Australia, Canada, India, and Japan are key strategic allies and partners and critical stakeholders to upholding stability and regional security,” said DeMoss. “Together, our job is to be ready – now and always – to bring as much responsive, flexible, enduring, and overwhelming force as we can, to any situation where force is required.”

    Participants in both exercises include USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), along with Indian Navy Ships Shakti (A57), Ranvijay (D55), Shivalik (F47), HMAS Ballarat (FFG 155), from the RAN, JS Ōnami (DD 111) from the JMSDF, and HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) from the Royal Canadian Navy.

    John S. McCain and Curtis Wilbur are underway conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 01:38
    Story ID: 382803
    Location: AT SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy conducts multinational gunnery exercises in Indian Ocean, Philippine Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Canada
    Live Fire
    Australia
    India
    DDG 54
    JMSDF
    USS Curtis Wilbur
    DESRON 15
    USS John S. McCain
    DDG 56
    RAN
    HMCS Winnipeg
    GUNEX
    Gunnery Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT