Year-round Military Appreciation display

Photo By Ana Henderson

Shearwater work order clerk at Yuma Proving Ground, Almina Dewitt is proud to honor active duty and Veterans every day. She has dedicated three walls in her office to photos of past and present command leaders as well as active duty and Veterans she’s met throughout the years. She calls the wall her service member wall.



“I feel why not celebrate our Vets. They protect us. They don’t ask any questions. They put the uniform on and they fight for us.”



Dewitt started the wall about five years ago and three years ago she dedicated a wall to those who have passed after her husband’s his death. Dewitt says military members current and past bring her photos for her wall. Those who see the wall are appreciative of her devotion to the military.



“They come in to do service orders and they completely forget about the service order.” Adding, “They love it and say ‘that is awesome.’