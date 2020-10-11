Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year-round Military Appreciation display

    Almina Dewitt is proud to honor active duty and Veterans every day. She has dedicated

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Shearwater work order clerk at Yuma Proving Ground, Almina Dewitt is proud to honor active duty and Veterans every day. She has dedicated three walls in her office to photos of past and present command leaders as well as active duty and Veterans she’s met throughout the years. She calls the wall her service member wall.

    “I feel why not celebrate our Vets. They protect us. They don’t ask any questions. They put the uniform on and they fight for us.”

    Dewitt started the wall about five years ago and three years ago she dedicated a wall to those who have passed after her husband’s his death. Dewitt says military members current and past bring her photos for her wall. Those who see the wall are appreciative of her devotion to the military.

    “They come in to do service orders and they completely forget about the service order.” Adding, “They love it and say ‘that is awesome.’

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:55
    Story ID: 382785
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Veterans
    Military Appreciation
    ATEC
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG

