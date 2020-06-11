NAVFAC Northwest Selects Its Engineers of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest Commanding Officer Capt. Ben Miller announced David Gibson and Lt. Cory Devonis as the command’s 2021 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year, respectively, Nov. 3.

“Mr. Gibson and Lt. Devonis were selected from among an extremely talented group of engineers at NAVFAC Northwest,” said Miller. “Their knowledge and leadership has had a significant impact on shore readiness.”



Gibson’s expertise in waterfront design and construction has ensured planning, design, and construction capital requirements stay on scope and schedule to ensure Navy readiness. He has completed critical submarine warfare facilities requirements valued at over $700 million. Gibson is also active in his community, volunteering with his local Scouts organization.



Devonis has also focused on waterfront infrastructure readiness, in direct support of nuclear deterrence and the submarine forces. As assistant public works officer, he enhanced relationships at Naval Base Kitsap.



“It was truly an honor and I am humbled to be selected,” said Devonis. “I am proud of the work that has been accomplished during my time here, but nothing would have been completed if it weren’t for the competent professionals that help me every day. I would thank everyone who I work with and specifically my wife, who constantly supports me and allows me to put 100% into work.”



Gibson and Devonis exemplify the professionals who accomplish the mission of NAVFAC—a systems command with specialized engineering and acquisition authorities that provide critical support to Navy and Marine Corps forces.



NAVFAC is the Systems Command that delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities, acquires and manages capabilities for the Navy's expeditionary combat forces, provides contingency engineering response, and enables energy security and environmental stewardship.

