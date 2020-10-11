Coffee with the commander gives Airmen a voice

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- The 926th Wing leadership kicked off the November Unit Training Assembly with a chat over coffee on Nov. 7, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.



Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th WG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffery Scott, 926th WG command chief, hosted this informal meeting to encourage wing members to join the command team in considering solutions to various topics and the best ways forward during these times of constant change.



Airmen and noncommissioned officers attended the meeting and recognized the benefits that this opportunity offers to the unit.



“We got answers straight from the source, our leaders,” said Senior Airman Aprielle Deleon-Guerrero, 926th WG commander support staff. “If we had any questions, we were able to get those questions answered without having to go through another messenger.”



Some topics discussed over coffee included ways to ensure mission success while teleworking and how to improve communication with the wing’s traditional Reservists.



Staff Sgt. Yamel Mayen, 926th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness, took this time to address topics at the forefront of her mind, such as how the wing was handling COVID, the Yellow Ribbon Program, and teleworking.



“We discussed what we need to do to get the mission accomplished, what he needs from us to be able to get the message out to the rest of the troops,” Mayen said.



Coffee with the commander is expected to become a reoccurring event, and is aimed to help the wing engage in clear communication, while strengthening relationships between Airmen and wing leadership.

