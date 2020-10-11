Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 10 NOV 2020



Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



City’s sports venues remain closed



The city's sports facilities remain closed. This was decided due to the high number of Corona cases, by the sports department of the state capital Wiesbaden, which is responsible for the buildings and facilities.



The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) continues to classify the risk to public health caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus as high. The risk continues to rise in the already prevailing "cold season". The common goal of society must therefore be to prevent the overburdening of the health care system in Hessen and Wiesbaden. This is also indicated by the new Hessen Corona Contact and Restrictions Ordinance of 6 November.



For sports operations, the Hessen state ordinance stipulates that recreational and amateur sports are permitted on and in all public and private sports facilities only alone, in pairs or with members of one’s own household. The operator of a sports facility is responsible for the supervision of the facility and the applicable regulations, which is in this case, the state capital of Wiesbaden – i.e. the sports department. For implementation of the regulations, the operator is also empowered to implement measures that go beyond the regulation.



Since the incidence value in Wiesbaden remains at a high level despite further restrictions, the state capital Wiesbaden – sports department - remains aware of its responsibility and, for now, continues to refrain from opening up the sports facilities.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000392597.php