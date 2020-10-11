Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    City’s sports venues remain closed

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 10 NOV 2020

    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    City’s sports venues remain closed

    The city's sports facilities remain closed. This was decided due to the high number of Corona cases, by the sports department of the state capital Wiesbaden, which is responsible for the buildings and facilities.

    The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) continues to classify the risk to public health caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus as high. The risk continues to rise in the already prevailing "cold season". The common goal of society must therefore be to prevent the overburdening of the health care system in Hessen and Wiesbaden. This is also indicated by the new Hessen Corona Contact and Restrictions Ordinance of 6 November.

    For sports operations, the Hessen state ordinance stipulates that recreational and amateur sports are permitted on and in all public and private sports facilities only alone, in pairs or with members of one’s own household. The operator of a sports facility is responsible for the supervision of the facility and the applicable regulations, which is in this case, the state capital of Wiesbaden – i.e. the sports department. For implementation of the regulations, the operator is also empowered to implement measures that go beyond the regulation.

    Since the incidence value in Wiesbaden remains at a high level despite further restrictions, the state capital Wiesbaden – sports department - remains aware of its responsibility and, for now, continues to refrain from opening up the sports facilities.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000392597.php

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:30
    Story ID: 382717
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe
    usagw-covid

