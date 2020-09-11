Semper Venandi: Osan Advances the Hunt

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Now home to the 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron – Detachment 2, Team Osan proudly hosts the newly activated unit, and the first to fall under the U.S. Space Force in the Republic of Korea, November 5, 2020.



The transition of Air Combat Command’s 18th Intelligence Squadron to USSF’s 73rd ISRS marks a new era for the future of space-based capabilities and international cooperation.



“Our team has the opportunity to establish and shape the creation of an entirely new service with the expressed vision of lean, agile and mission-focused organization,” said Maj. Rachel Johnston, 73rd ISRS Detachment 2 commander.



The 73rd ISRS sets the foundation for future air and space cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Theater by providing localized space capabilities on the Korean Peninsula and across the world.



“Detachment 2 has an established reputation of being a high-performing detachment within the space community providing space ISR for Indo-Pacific Command,” said Lt. Col Nathaniel Peace, 73rd ISRS commander.

The Indo-Pacific Theater depends on the successful integration of our joint and coalition allies. The 73rd ISRS delivers that unique – and necessary – operational capability to partners that are focused in the space domain.



“This transition, though historic, will not affect our daily mission,” said Johnston. “Take pride in being a founding member of our new unit, and I am honored and excited to build our new heritage and identity alongside you all.”



In its first year, the USSF has focused on building agile teams to support the joint warfighter, allies, and partners, and Team Osan’s Detachment 2 is setting the foundation for the Indo-Pacific.



“Semper Venandi – Always Hunting!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR