Veterans Day Message from 51st FW CC

The fighting of World War I ended on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, when the Allies and Germany put into effect an armistice. One year later, November 11, 1919, President Wilson issued a message to the nation:







“To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service…”







The day has changed over the past century. In the years after World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to honor the sacrifice of all men and women who have honorably served in our nation’s military, in times of peace and in times of war.







Enjoy your Veteran’s Day – take this time to reflect, recharge, and remain connected with your family and fellow Airmen.







I am honored to serve with you. Thank you for your service, sacrifice, professionalism… and for Leading The Charge!







