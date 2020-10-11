Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veterans Day Message from 51st FW CC

    Veterans Day Message from 51st FW CC

    Photo By Senior Airman Branden Rae | Digital art graphic created on Nov. 10, 2020, to honor the veterans who have served in...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.10.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mustangs,



    The fighting of World War I ended on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, when the Allies and Germany put into effect an armistice. One year later, November 11, 1919, President Wilson issued a message to the nation:



    “To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service…”



    The day has changed over the past century. In the years after World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to honor the sacrifice of all men and women who have honorably served in our nation’s military, in times of peace and in times of war.



    Enjoy your Veteran’s Day – take this time to reflect, recharge, and remain connected with your family and fellow Airmen.



    I am honored to serve with you.  Thank you for your service, sacrifice, professionalism… and for Leading The Charge!



    Stampede!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 01:59
    Story ID: 382698
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Message from 51st FW CC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Veterans Day
    51st FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT