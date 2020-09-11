Renovation construction for office building continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Oct. 30, 2020. This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works. The project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Building 2880, located on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area, is under renovation to create a new space for several garrison offices, and the project is 86 percent completed, said Construction Inspector Zach Skrede with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



As of early November, the facility construction has moved more indoors with interior finishing, sheetrock placement, painting, interior light placement, and security system work being done, Skrede said. Work on the facility began early in 2020 by contractor MDM Construction.



Kevin Straughan with the DPW Engineering Division said sections of two garrison directorates will relocate to the facility once it is complete. “The Training Division of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Troop Facility Support Branch of the DPW will have offices in the building,” Straughan said.



Most of the exterior work on the building was finished in late October, Skrede said, when they contractor finished placing the last of the exterior bricks.



“This project is rolling along on schedule pretty well,” Skrede said. “The planned project completion date is the end of January 2021.”



The new layout of the building is spacious, Skrede said.



“There’s a lot of room in there, and it’s going to be nice,” he said.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data shows $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Additionally, as part of the Fort McCoy Strategic Business Plan, construction and infrastructure improvement is a continuous goal to help the post. The strategic objective to “increase Fort McCoy’s military value through efficient cantonment facility management and access to additional maneuver space” helps define those improvements.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”