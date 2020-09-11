NNSY VET-ERG Partners with NSA Hampton Roads Portsmouth for Flag Planting Ceremony in Honor of Veterans Day

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Members of the Navy Wives Club of America (NWCA) Portsmouth 221 help place flags at...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Members of the Navy Wives Club of America (NWCA) Portsmouth 221 help place flags at the gravestones of fallen service members at the Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) in honor of Veterans Day. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Veteran Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) collaborated with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads, Portsmouth Annex, for a flag placement ceremony Nov. 9 at the Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) in honor of Veterans Day, placing flags on more than 880 graves of fallen service members from eight countries.



“We’ve been doing this for about eight years and it’s wonderful to see members of our base and those with the NNSY VET-ERG come together to show our support for our fallen service members,” said NSA Hampton Roads Portsmouth Site Director Kenneth Pugh. “We’re able to safely pay our respects for those who gave their all in defense of our nation, and I am very proud of all of those who came out today and each day to honor these brave men and women.”



NNSY has been attending this annual event for six years to celebrate those men and women who fought for the freedom of our nation.



“It’s an honor to be able to assist our brothers and sisters at NMCP in celebrating those who have sacrificed so much to protect our nation’s freedom,” said VET-ERG Founding Member Jonathan Echols, who has been coming to the cemetery since the partnership began to honor the fallen. Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked hard to ensure NNSY members came out to support this cause. “I’m a proud veteran and I always want to do my very best to honor those who served and went above the call of duty for the American people. Even in the face of COVID-19, we’re out here safely showing respect our fallen heroes for Veterans Day – and I encourage others to do their part to celebrate those who have serviced and those who continue to service our nation.”



“Although I am not a veteran myself, I am honored to be a part of placing the flags on all the graves of the men and women who have fought and died for the freedom we all get to enjoy,” said VET-ERG member Julie Pritchard. “It is my little way of giving back to them to show my appreciation.”



Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I, which occurred on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Each year at NNSY, the shipyard workforce comes together to support the men and women who fought and continue to fight for the freedom of the nation. At NNSY alone, there are more than 3,000 veterans employed with more than 650 considered Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Wounded Warriors.