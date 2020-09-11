TRF Bangor Celebrates Apprentice Graduation Ceremony

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Foley



SILVERDALE, Wash. - Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) held their own celebration of 19 graduates from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility's (PSNS & IMF) Apprentice School at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Chapel, on Nov. 6.



The apprenticeship program is operated by PSNS & IMF and has been operating for 119 years. This is the first time TRFB has held their own ceremony in support of their graduates from the school.



"You have worked diligently, you have reached the finish line, and you should be very proud of yourself," said Capt. Robert Figgs, TRFB commanding officer. "You earned this degree- no one handed it to you and you did it while balancing increased daily duties, your workload in the shop, family life, and I'd be remiss not to mention, you persevered during a global pandemic. I commend you for your accomplishment."



The apprenticeship program is a four-year long program with three years of academics and on the job training followed by an additional year of on the job training that covers 26 different trades. The trades graduating from TRFB this year consist of a lifting and handling rigger, marine mechanics, electroplaters, an electrician, an interior communication electronic mechanic, a shipwright, a temporary systems electrician, a circuit board repair electronic mechanic, a pipefitter, a machinist, and a SONAR sensors electronic mechanic.



John Kyser, TRF Bangor Apprentice Program Coordinator, helps to manage the 63 Apprentices currently in the program with 19 of them graduating this year.



"I'm extremely excited for our [graduates] this year," said Kyser. "It's quite the achievement and not everyone makes it through the program. It's hard work and the standard is high."



But all of that hard work eventually pays off. After students graduate, they are issued an associate's degree in industrial trade through Olympic College, a Department of the Navy certificate of apprenticeship and a Department of Labor certificate acknowledged nationwide. There's an optional bachelor's program offered after the apprenticeship with up to $4,000 paid in tuition.



"We get a lot of success stories from students who got promoted to supervisor quicker or it helped them on their journey to becoming a superintendent," said Kyser. "Many of the graduates end up sticking around here on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor."



Mark Malley, a sheet metal trade instructor for the apprenticeship, spoke about his hopes for his students after their graduation.



"I hope that they're just happy in their jobs," said Malley. "I know it sounds cheesy, but I hope that they succeed in all their endeavors."



He continued to talk about how rewarding it felt to help students find the answer and watch them progress. His passion is being there for them during their learning experience and seeing them grow.



"I think this apprenticeship is an excellent program," said Malley. "We all work together as a team and make sure everybody understands content. I feel accomplished knowing that I have contributed to their success."



Malley had some last words of advice for his students.



"Make every day what you want it to be," said Malley. "If you come in with a positive attitude then it will make everything so much easier. If you come in with a negative attitude it will make everything so much harder. Things can get hard sometimes, so it's best to keep a positive mind."



Samuel Reitz, a marine machinist and an apprentice graduate, spoke about his experience with the program and why he applied.



"It interested me to not only improve my career, but it also helped me become a better employee for the shop," said Reitz. "That extra knowledge really helps in a pinch when others might not know the answer."



He was already working on TRFB in his current trade, but he explained that the apprenticeship really helped him understand the "why" of his job and where all of the components he made went. He was also able to see how those components worked.



Not only did he apply and get accepted into the program, but he also graduated early from the four-year program.



"I'm very motivated in my shop," said Reitz. "Finishing the program early allows me to mentor others, be a helping hand and help the shop progress. I'm also very fortunate that TRFB gave me the opportunity to go through this program"



He looks forward to what's ahead of him and feels thankful to be part of such a great class.



"Remember this: keep moving forward," said Reitz. "Sometimes it's not all sunshine and rainbows but what you get out of it is what you put into it."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 17:08 Story ID: 382681 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRF Bangor Celebrates Apprentice Graduation Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.