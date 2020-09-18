Bridging the Gap: A Collaborative Effort

According to Army Doctrine Publication (ADP) 3-90, Offense and Defense, dated July 2019, “wet gap crossings are among the most complex combined arms operations friendly forces can encounter. Maneuver units conduct hasty crossings as a continuation of an attack whenever possible, because the time needed to prepare for a gap crossing allows enemy forces more time to strengthen their defense. The size of a gap, as well as the enemy and friendly situations, dictates the specific tactics, techniques, and procedures used in conducting a crossing.”

The situation Third Infantry Division (3ID) encountered, involved conducting a wet gap crossing (WGX), leader professional development (LPD) session in the greater Fort Stewart area as a part of Lieutenant General (LTG) Kurilla, XVIII Airborne Corps Commander, Corps leader forum. A problem identified for 3ID when assigned the mission was the location of a crossing site suitable for executing WGX operations. After staff analysis and course of action presentation, Major General (MG) Aguto, 3ID Commander, decided the WGX crossing would occur on Pineview Lake, commonly known as Pond 1, in the Fort Stewart training area.

The location of Pond 1 is in the western boundary of the Fort Stewart training area. Pond 1 maximum distances are 800 meters wide by 1,000 meters long and the pond serves Fort Stewart as a recreation site for Soldiers, civilians and retirees to enjoy time on the water casting a fishing rod and attempting to catch some fish. Often times Soldiers enjoy kayaking and other water sports on the pond. Depending on the time of year and the amount of rainfall received, the pond water level rises and falls, preventing activities or enhancing opportunities.

In November 2019, the 3ID Engineer Cell (DIVENG) notified 92nd Engineer Battalion of a ramp emplacement project for a WGX exercise in July 2020 on Pond 1. Upon receiving notification, the 92nd Engineer Battalion Operations section inquired about conceptual plans and products on how the WGX crossing would occur on the selected site. Additionally, the Survey and Design Officer-in-Charge (OIC) inquired about ramp design and construction to support the WGX operation. The DIVENG informed all concerned, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) would take the lead on developing the concept of operation for the exercise and the Brigade Design Engineer,926th Engineer Brigade, would take lead on design.

Army maneuver units rely on Army engineer units to provide gap-crossing capabilities. The most common engineer unit to provide gap-crossing capabilities is the Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC). A BEB has organic gap-crossing capabilities, but not enough to support gaps larger than 18.3 meters. A MRBC has the capacity to bridge one 213-meter gap or two 107-meter gaps. The company requires a minimum depth of 6-feet in order for bays to expand when placed in a body of water. At the time of site selection for the WGX operation, Pond 1 depths were unknown. Planners assumed since the depth of the pond supported personal boat launching; the depth could support a MRBC bay launch.

As planning progressed, the 361st Multi-Role Bridge Company, 926th Engineer Brigade and 310th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 411th Engineer Brigade, both United States Army Reserve units, received warning orders (WARNOs) to provide support to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) for the WGX exercise. Meanwhile, the 92nd Engineer Battalion continued coordination with the 926th Brigade Design Engineer for a design of the ramps to support the WGX exercise. Over a planning period of four months, with in-progress reviews (IPRs) occurring over holiday leave, the initial concept of operation and design for the WGX was distributed to stakeholders for bottom up refinement and feedback. The concept identified the requirement for Engineer dive support to determine the depths of the pond and construction support to emplace up to seven ramps as launch points for the MRBCs (see concept and design below).

The 92nd Engineer Battalion has both of the requirements requested organic to their organization. The battalion assigned the 569th Dive Detachment and 526th Engineer Construction Company (ECC) to support the mission. The 569th is one of five Army Active Duty Dive Detachments stationed on Joint Base Langley Eustis (JBLE) with three additional dive detachments. The 526th ECC is one of the battalion’s two construction companies. After receiving the mission, issuing a warning order and conducting a site reconnaissance the 526th began refining their plan to construct the ramp design and accomplish the mission.

The dimensions of the ramps are 20 feet wide by 40 feet long with a 15% slope along the last 20’ of ramp leading into the water. This slope enabled the ramp structure to descend two feet under the water surface at the end of the ramp, allowing unobstructed launching of equipment. Construction of the ramps occurred in three phases.

The first phase of construction was the excavation of the site. Excavation consisted of utilizing a few different methods. When soil conditions permitted, a D6 dozer cut and pushed material in to the water creating a temporary dam. When soil conditions did not permit, a 240D Hydraulic Excavator removed soil from the site. Once excavation concluded, the ramp base was constructed. The ramp base construction included, stretching geo textile fabric the length of the ramp, adding 12 inches of #4 gravel, and covering the gravel with another layer of geo-textile. After the base, the surface was constructed. To create the ramp surface, four 20’x10’ sections of geo-cell required installation and filling with eight inches of gravel. An additional four inches of gravel laid atop the geo-cell to protect it from traffic. To finish the ramp five feet of riprap was added to the end of the ramp to allow users to recognize the end of the ramp.

The execution of this construction project would occur under COVID-19 conditions. The battalion briefed and received approval from MG Aguto to begin execution on 27 April 2020. The battalion received a no later than completion date of 15 June 2020. Of the 42 days allotted to complete the project, only 30 were actual workdays. Each ramp took approximately three to five days to construct and the company completed the project ahead of schedule. The 569th completed a side sonar scan and determined the pond had enough depth to support emplacement of the MRBC improved ribbon bridge (IRB) bays.

While the MRBC executed rehearsals for the execution of the WGX exercise, the operators of the boats discovered the spoils of soil pushed into the water caused the boats the inability to set the ramps properly. In order for ramps to set properly, the spoils required removal. At the time of the rehearsals, all the Soldiers of the 526th who executed the project remained on preventive quarantine for COVID 19 mitigation. The battalion assigned the equipment platoon of 530th Clearance Company to remove the spoils. The company accomplished the mission and the wet-gap crossing exercise was a success.

A wet-gap crossing is a complex operation, but before an organization can accomplish the mission of crossing the gap, site selection and preparation are critical. Having the appropriate equipment and experience are factors, which save time. None of the Soldiers who designed or constructed the seven ramps to support the WGX exercise had any previous experience executing this type of mission. Factor in a pandemic and mission accomplishment becomes even more difficult. Both, the leaders and the Soldiers of the Black Diamond battalion along with Engineer brethren of the Regiment displayed how Engineers live the motto “Essayons”, which is a French phrase meaning let us try.

