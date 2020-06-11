Airfield management specialist tackles rigorous internship program

FORT POLK, La. — A certificate of completion was bestowed on Joseph Wells, Airfield management specialist, at an Airfield Management internship completion ceremony held Oct. 28 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Airfield.

Wells worked to achieve his title of airfield management specialist over the course of two years through a U.S. Army Installation Management Command Airfield Management internship program from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2020.

Wells went through six phases in the internship program including four phases of airfield management specialist training, one phase of installation management and operations in the Warrior Operations Center and one phase of professional development training. Wells was the first to complete the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Airfield Management internship, according to Joseph Schlag, supervising airfield management specialist.

“Joseph Wells is probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. He went through the required college education system courses from start to finish in three days,” he said. “He‘s one of my best employees.”

Schlag said Wells has accumulated 70 professional certificates in two years — taking the required courses for the internship well in advance of the required dates and added more.

“That speaks volumes when it comes to his capabilities. He has a thirst for knowledge and went way beyond any of our expectations. I think he’s also working on his master’s degree. He’s one of those people you want on your team,” he said.

Wells said he’s learned a great deal from the internship, even though he did the same kind of work when he was in the Navy.

He joined the Navy in 2008 as an air traffic controller and was stationed at Naval Air Station Whiting Field from 2009-2013. He and his family then moved to Alaska where he spent almost four years with the Federal Aviation Administration as a management and program assistant, all while completing his bachelor’s degree.

Wells said he was three months from graduating college when he went onto the USA Jobs website and saw a recent graduate position for the JRTC and Fort Polk internship.

“I applied, was accepted, got orders, cleared and moved to Fort Polk and started working while taking the necessary courses to complete the internship,” he said.

He said those skills he learned in the Navy came back to him as he got into the groove of his new job, but it was a little different in the Army.

“I’ve had to learn the Army way of doing things and delve into the Army Creed and Army civilian world while working through the Civilian Education System courses. The main thing I learned was the importance of the Army mission,” he said.

As an airfield management specialist, Wells has many duties.

“We take care of everything from putting in flight plans, checking the ramp, making sure the airfield is OK, checking the lights and the surface condition of the runway, making sure Army regulations are followed and more. We have a lot to do,” he said.

Wells said he feels like the internship has prepared him for everything his job can throw at him and that he will be successful in supporting the JRTC and Fort Polk mission.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to complete the internship, and I’m proud that I did so successfully,” he said.

Mark Leslie, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilizations and Security, Plans and Operations chief, said in his time spent in the WOC as part of his internship requirements, Wells was eager to learn and had a thirst to excel.

“He worked directly for me, so I got to know him really well. He is the kind of employee you want. I think he is a great asset to the Fort Polk team and our Army,” he said.

Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, presented Wells with his certificate of completion. Roseberry said Wells just doesn’t rest and seems to have a plan to accomplish something new each year.

“He participated in the Airfield Management Internship program, but that wasn’t enough for him. He also took part in the Forging New Leaders course — a difficult course to take on top of everything else he has worked to accomplish this year,” he said.

Wells graduated from the Forging New Leaders Course Oct. 30.

“This guy is going places. Congratulations, you should be proud of yourself for your success, just as we are,” said Roseberry.

