Fort Polk leadership conducts Walking Town Hall through Palmetto Terrace

FORT POLK, La. — A Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk walking town hall took place Nov. 4 in the Palmetto Terrace neighborhood. The JRTC and Fort Polk command team, Corvias, Army housing representatives and others strolled down streets filled with Fort Polk Families spending time outside, enjoying the cooler fall weather.

The town hall was a chance to assess the housing repairs in progress after Fort Polk was hit by Hurricane Laura Aug. 27 and Hurricane Delta Oct. 9.

As the town hall progressed, Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, stopped to talk to residents. Doyle told residents he wanted to ensure Fort Polk was doing the right thing when it comes to the repairs, as that is part of the Army’s commitment to military Families.

“This is why we come through the neighborhoods. You guys are the ones who know what is going on, and we need to understand the scope and nature of the issues,” he said.

Doyle listened as people spoke to him about topics ranging from storm damage to questions about when neighborhood community centers would reopen.

At the event, Doyle said he found that the emergency repairs (issues dealing with the integrity of the structures) had been made to many of the homes, but now residents were looking for details on follow up-repairs.

“They want to know what the next step is and when we are going to address the non-safety related issues that still make it uncomfortable to live in their homes,” he said.

Pete Sims, Corvias Asset Management, also took part in the walking town hall.

Sims said about 683 homes were impacted with interior damage due to the hurricanes, but there are likely more damages not currently tracked. He said Corvias is working on a communications plan that includes using its call center to schedule appointments, as well as reaching out to residents by sending emails and making phone calls.

“We are trying to encourage people to self-identify and let us know of any damages, so we can track what happened. We know there are people out there who think they just have little problems and might not want to bother us, but we want to know about all of the problems,” he said.

Sims said he took part in the tour because Corvias is trying to provide the best living experience they can for the Fort Polk community not only on a regular basis, but also in the aftermath of two hurricanes.

“We can’t know the issues the Soldiers and Families are dealing with unless we get honest feedback from residents. Our priority is to get out there and repair the damages that have occurred,” he said. “We want to make their lives better however we can.”

Betty Beinkemper, Fort Polk garrison housing manager, also walked the Palmetto Terrace neighborhood.

Beinkemper said the walking town hall is one of the most important ways the commanding general can learn about what’s going on in the Fort Polk community.

“Walking through these neighborhoods is the perfect opportunity for him to make a vital connection with Fort Polk Families and put his best foot forward as he works to help them with housing issues,” she said.

Palmetto Terrace residents seemed to appreciate the chance to speak to Doyle and the rest of the team during the event.

Kelli Bloniarz said having this one-on-one access to Doyle is great, and she hopes things will only get better under new leadership.

“It’s also nice to be able to have these conversations outside while we are dealing with COVID-19. This is so much better than being stuck in a confined room,” she said.

Kenita Pruitt said she has had a rough time thanks to the two hurricanes that hit Fort Polk during the 2020 hurricane season.

Her home was damaged enough that she had to relocate while repairs were made. She is currently living in one home and using another for storage.

Pruitt said she also appreciates these walking town halls because they give her and other Fort Polk Families a chance to talk about what’s going on in their lives — the good and the bad — with command on a face-to-face basis.

“I think Fort Polk leaderships’ personal involvement in helping residents has been beneficial. I love that they cared enough to give me their personal phone numbers. They said to call if I needed them; and when I called, they actually got back to me with answers. That means something to me,” she said.

Danisha Jackson-Mathes said this is the first time she has ever talked to a general in person.

“I like that he seems concerned about what we really need,” she said.

Tabitha Fornah, said Doyle seems to want to help.

“I appreciate that he is taking the time to listen to us,” she said.

