FSS continues to serve throughout pandemic

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho -- Many challenging events have occurred throughout this year and at times some could wonder about what to expect or what is next. With the obstacles that have occurred worry and stress come by more easily. Fortunately, the 366th Force Support Squadron Airmen are determined enough to face that challenge and continue taking care of Airmen and their families.



"One of our missions is taking care of people even during a pandemic," said Shelley Turner, 366th FSS marketing director. "Maintaining our events and programs allows for some type of normalcy for our customers."



The 366th FSS Airmen were one of the few squadrons that were still operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Staff Sgt. Jennifer Roush, 366th FSS food service accountant, the 366th Airmen that worked in the DFAC had went through changes to continue to uphold their mission and minimize spreading. Changes such as dividing work, closing the self-serve salad, having to give silverware and cups to customers and mandated handwashing before entry.



The DFAC wasn't the only area that continued working throughout the pandemic, the 366th FSS Airmen also worked at the Airmen Family and Readiness Center (AFRC) continuing to uphold the mission. Tech Sgt. Matthew Roth, 366th FSS noncommissioned officer said the AFRC continues to provide support to families with loved ones that are deployed, such as providing reading material for children, creating pillowcases with a family photos imprinted on it and more.



Another challenge for the 366th FSS was keeping their facilities open such as the main gym and Airman Center. It wasn't until the base moved to HPCON BRAVO that these facilities were allowed to reopen, however, any Airman visiting these areas will still have to adhere to the new facilities in these areas to prevent the spread of the virus.



According to Airman 1st Class Jamaica Joy, 366th FSS fitness center specialist, only two people at a time can play racquetball and only a total of six people can enter the basketball court within the main gym. All in the effort of minimizing the spread of the virus. The Airmen will still have to wear their mask when entering the gym and walking around in the hallways but do not have to when exercising.



The pandemic continues to challenge group gatherings and everyday work and the 366th FSS has had to come up with innovative ways to continue sustain their mission. To accomplish that, the 366th FSS Airmen hosted over a dozen drive-in movies.



"Drive-in movies have made a real comeback since the start of the pandemic and FSS was happy to jump on the bandwagon," said Hannah Collins, 366th FSS marketing assistant. "Drive-in movies are a great way for people to get out of the house and have a good time while maintaining social distancing."





The 366th FSS Airmen continue to uphold the mission and take care of Airmen and families throughout the pandemic. To stay up to date with FSS events follow them on Facebook @366 Force Support Squadron and Instagram @366fss you can also sign up for email through their website MHAFBFun.com or download the U.S. Air Force Connect App.

