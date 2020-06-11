SABRE applications help Army see itself

Courtesy Photo | The Strategic Support Area Business Reporting Environment, or SABRE, allows Army top...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Strategic Support Area Business Reporting Environment, or SABRE, allows Army top leaders to access information that has been quality checked by the Logistics Data Analysis Center. see less | View Image Page

Imagine a dashboard that allows Army leaders to see exactly where supplies are worldwide, what parts are needed, projections and demands, all in one system in almost real time. The Logistics Data Analysis Center is making this idea a reality for Army Materiel Command leaders.



The Strategic Support Area Business Reporting Environment tool, or SABRE, allows Army top leaders to access information that has been quality checked by the LDAC team.



“The end state for us is to be able to utilize the data that is out there and ensure it is quality and accurate data leaders can use to make informed decisions,” said Marsha Kelly-Evans, director of LDAC.



What makes SABRE unique from other data platforms is its ability for users to input information not currently obtained from an authoritative data source and share with Army Vantage. The SABRE platform also has modeling and simulation tools that enables decision support and creation of actionable plans for Army processes like Equipping, distribution, redistribution and divesture of excess equipment. SABRE provides AMC and its major subordinate commands data and solutions in one place, using common tools in a common language.



“The goal was to provide one tool for senior leaders to use that analysts could use as well,” said Sandy Pittman, a subject matter expert from LDAC’s Technology Delivery Branch.



In support of the Supply Management Army and Organic industrial Base SABRE metrics, AMC Supply Chain Management Directorate, G-3 Supply Requirements Division, Depot Maintenance Division and Logistics Information Systems Division provided LDAC the initial requirements. LISD then locates the data and determines what data is needed to meet the requirements. LDAC also received SABRE requirement from AMC major subordinate commands. Continuous collaboration with all MSCs and LDAC, ensures AMC leaders have the best information available to make informed decisions.



Brittany Walsh works with SCMD to liaise between customers and the developers at LDAC. LISD provides details needed by LDAC developers to implement metrics. For example, when a leader asks for a specific measurement, like direct labor hours, LISD would identify and provide developers at LDAC the mathematical formulas and specific data fields needed to measure the requested metric.



“The information and views being created in SABRE are being tailored to the needs of each stakeholder group and displays the information that is most relevant to them,” Walsh said.



Within SABRE are different applications housing specific data sets aligned with top priorities. One example of this is the Supply Management Army application. Pittman said the SMA application is made of 32 different metrics, measuring aspects of the supply chain like the weapons systems’ mission capability and readiness.



“It is looking at the health of the supply chain,” Pittman said. “It provides a strategic view of supply chain execution.”



Another example in the OIB application. Pittman said this app measures 65 different metrics, including readiness, surge and churn index. Together, the full set of SMA and OIB metrics includes 97, plus new capabilities that focus on AMC priority outputs and key performance indicators.



Rod Fink, the OIB metric framework lead at AMC, said the OIB visualization application is in its early phases and current testing is yielding positive results. He said the OIB application has several metrics that can be good indicators of how well the OIB is doing and how well supplies are getting to the warfighter. The OIB application gives leaders the ability to look at metrics from different levels, from across the OIB, from a Life Cycle Management Command level, down to a specific installation’s level and by program.



“We’ll have the ability in a single environment to see ourselves, then the capability to drill down further and see what we have done well and apply it to other areas,” Fink said.



Pittman said all LCMCs should have access to SABRE and that all Department of Defense personnel can request access to SABRE. In the future, SABRE will house applications supporting Medical Logistics Command and Installation Management Command.



“At the end of the day, we’re making sure Soldiers are getting accurate supply chain performance information and ensuring the supply chain is responsive to requirements,” Pittman said.



You can request access to SABRE by visiting https://enterprise.armyerp.army.mil.