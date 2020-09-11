AFN Airing Netflix’s The Liberator on Veterans Day

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The American Forces Network (AFN) is partnering with Netflix on a special Veterans Day broadcast of The Liberator, an animated drama series that follows the true story and heroism of a U.S. Army infantry officer and his regiment in World War II.

"The American Forces Network and Netflix share a common goal in honoring those serving and those that have served their nation through great stories," said AFN Chief of TV Entertainment Karreem Lowe. "In a nod to our Netflix partners, this special Veterans Day programming event will allow the audience to watch all episodes in one evening.”

The Liberator airs on AFN|prime Atlantic at seven p.m. (CET) for viewers in Central Europe and at seven p.m. Japan|Korea Time (JKT) on AFN|prime Pacific for viewers in Japan and Korea.

"This Veterans Day, we're proud to present the powerful animated drama series The Liberator on Netflix. The series uses the latest in animation technology to tell a remarkable true story of heroism and sacrifice during one of the harshest military campaigns of World War II,” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We're especially thrilled that military service members and their families around the world will have the chance to watch this innovative series through a special broadcast event on the American Forces Network.”

The series is produced with a new proprietary technology (Trioscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation) that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance, bringing an unprecedented level of emotion and fidelity to the animated drama experience.

For a complete listing of all AFN programming, go to http://myafn.net.

