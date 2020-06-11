Fort Hamilton Salutes Local Veterans

Photo By Amanda Hay-Caroffino | Col. Martin, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander, presents guest of honor, Dino Lamia,...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Hay-Caroffino | Col. Martin, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander, presents guest of honor, Dino Lamia, with a token of appreciation during the Veterans Day Ceremony at the post theater on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Nov 6. 2020. Lamia, a Bay Ridge, N.Y. native, also served honorably during World War II, and has been serving Brooklyn, N.Y. honorably ever since. "Soldiers live by the Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. They do not leave behind their values and skills when they transition to civilian life," Martin said. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Fort Hamilton's workforce, veterans, military leaders and community partners gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 6 at the post theater, to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.



Invited guests were limited due to COVID restrictions, but the event was also available virtually to make it accessible to Fort Hamilton’s community. Taking a pause to remember the contributions of those who have served and continue to serve is important.



Fewer than 1% of Americans choose to serve in the military, and 78% of Soldiers come from families that have served. Locally to New York City, there are an estimated 210,000 veterans. A large portion of those veterans who go on in serve to many ways in their community may have started their journey here at Fort Hamilton’s MEPS.



This year, as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of End of World War II, we also remember the veterans of the "Greatest Generation." Out guest of honor was Dina Lamia, a Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights native who is also an Army World War II veteran. Mr. Lamia served honorably as a U.S. Army Corporal and went on serve honorably locally ever since. “You have certainly filled a great hole in my heart,” Mr. Lamia said. He added remarks about the importance of continued service to others.



Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander, spoke to the value of veterans in the community.



"The legacy of generations of patriots, citizen Soldiers and service members, who dedicated themselves to the defense of our country, makes us strong and resilient as a nation,” said Martin. “Veterans help connect the public with the Army and inspire the next generation to serve. They are diverse professionals, possess unique attributes and skills, and they are an invaluable asset to our community.”



Nearly 50% of Department of the Army Civilians are veterans, and many continue to serve in this capacity at Fort Hamilton, making up a proud and diverse team. As an organization, nation, and as an Army, Fort Hamilton is committed to taking care of veterans, and encourages the veteran community to be proud of their service and be rest assured there are resources to assist them at Fort Hamilton.