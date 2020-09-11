Helmick Named WVNG Soldier Spotlight for November 2020

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Kevin M. Helmick II, the Military Police Investigations Non-Commissioned Officer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Kevin M. Helmick II, the Military Police Investigations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) with the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG’s) 156th Military Police Detachment, poses for a photo with his civilian career K9 partner, Riso. Helmick, who serves as a K9 Handler and a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) for the Moorefield Police Department when not in military uniform, was selected as the WVNG’s Soldier Spotlight for November 2020. (Courtesy photo provided) see less | View Image Page

For November 2020, our monthly Soldier Spotlight highlights Sgt. Kevin M. Helmick II, the Military Police Investigations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) with the 156th Military Police Detachment.



Helmick has served in the West Virginia National Guard for 12 years, including a 2018 deployment to Afghanistan, and is taking advantage of his Guard benefits to finish out a degree in Homeland Security.



For his civilian occupation, Helmick works in his hometown for the Moorefield Police Department as a K-9 Handler and a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), keeping him solidly in the law enforcement arena in and out of military uniform.



During his downtime, Helmick enjoys spending time with his girlfriend and her son, training with his K-9 partner, Riso, and hitting the gym and gun ranges to keep himself fit and tactically proficient.



Serving community, state, and country is a part of Helmick’s family heritage. Both of his grandfathers, as well as multiple aunts and uncles, have all served in the U.S. Army.



“Service to our nation is important to me and to my family,” stated Helmick. “Upholding and defending everything our state and nation stands for is a deep source of pride, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision to be a part of the Guard.”



When asked what he likes best about serving in the WVNG and what his military service goals are, Helmick was quick to answer:



“What I like best is having the opportunity to share my experiences as an MP and as a civilian cop with younger MP Soldiers,” he said. “My goal is to help set a top-notch example for young MP’s to follow, and to use my experience and that of my fellow NCOs to help them to be the most proficient and competent Soldiers the WVNG has to offer!”