Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office offers winter vehicle preparation, driving safety tips

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A snowplow truck pushes snow during a snowstorm Feb. 12, 2019, on Wisconsin State Highway 21 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy's Installation Safety Office reminds all drivers to have their vehicles and driving skills ready for winter driving. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

As the winter of 2020-21 approaches, the risk of driving on ice and snow is a real possibility. If a person’s vehicle isn’t ready for the winter season, that can create additional problems.



Officials with the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office want members of the Fort McCoy community to be safe all throughout the winter, so they have gathered several tips to help everyone be prepared.



Prepare your vehicle

“You have to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter,” said Safety Specialist Dale Marsolek with the ISO. “And in doing so, use proper personal protective equipment when handling battery acid, antifreeze, oils, and other chemicals.”



Marsolek suggested the following areas to check on a vehicle prior to winter:



* battery and charging system.



* antifreeze protection level.



* lights/flashers.



* brakes.



* exhaust system.



* heater and defroster.



* oil and fluid levels.



* wiper blades (consider winter style).



* windshield washer fluid (use winter formula good for –20 to –30 degrees Fahrenheit).



“Another good tip to remember is to keep the fuel level in your vehicle at half-tank or above throughout the winter,” Marsolek said.



Have a vehicle emergency kit

Since winter is one of the most hazardous seasons of the year to drive in, Marsolek said having a good vehicle emergency kit can also help.



A kit, he said should have some of the following supplies:



* winter gloves and hat.



* small shovel.



* scraper with a brush on one end.



* tow chain or strap.



* warning device (reflective triangles).



* flashlight (with extra batteries).



* abrasive material (cat litter, sand, salt, or traction mats).



* booster cables.



* first aid kit.



* blanket.



“I would advise drivers to add anything to that kit they may also find useful and to store the kit in an easily accessible area,” Marsolek said.



Winter driving tips

And once drivers have their vehicles ready, and their emergency kit is safely stowed in their vehicle, then they should also be ready for the drive itself. Marsolek offered the following driving tips for winter:



* Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights.



* Pay attention. Don’t try to out-drive conditions.



* Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows. (Remember to stay 200 feet back and don’t pass on the right).



* Know the current road conditions.



* Use brakes carefully.



* Do not pump anti-lock brakes.



* Know how to react to skidding



* Leave plenty of room for stopping.



* Watch for slippery bridge decks.



* Don’t use your cruise control in wintry conditions.



* Don’t get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.



* Look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do.



* Slow down and increase space between you and the car in front of you.



* Remember that trucks are heavier than cars, they take longer to stop.



* Go slow!



For any other winter safety information or for any other safety support at Fort McCoy, contact the ISO at 608-388-3403 or stop by their office in building 1678.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”