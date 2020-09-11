SARM: Supporting the mission, 1 Charlie at a time

AALBORG AIR BASE, Denmark- Readiness and innovation are key elements that ensure the U.S Air Force remains lethal and ready for the fight of the future, however, the most effective resource are the combat-ready troops that execute daily missions. This is especially vital for the integration with our joint partners and North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies during multilateral missions.



Ready and trained response forces, particularly Special Operations Forces, are important as both a deterrence and capability.



One Airman that brings mission support elements to the fight in support of the Joint Special Operations Air Component- Europe and Composite Special Operations Air Task Group during a readiness exercise, is Senior Airman Jacqueline Maravilla, Squadron Aviation Resource Management technician assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing.



“It’s not as glamorous as being a pilot or jumping out of the back of the aircraft, still, without a one charlie, pilots don’t fly and jump operations don't happen,” Maravilla said.



Maravilla is currently deployed to the Baltic region in support of a combined readiness exercise with the goal of enhancing the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively and respond to threats from any direction.



“I try to treat every day as a learning opportunity, this exercise is no different,” Maravilla said “I get more involved with the aircrew and the missions they do. It is interesting to see the end product of what I do at the squadron.”



In addition to Aviation Resource Management responsibilities as they pertain to preparation for deployed flying and jump operations, SARM Airmen maintain policies and procedures for real-time contingencies.



“As SARM, we work with many different agencies to get our aircrew where they need to be,” Maravilla said. “The goal is to make sure that when our operations teams need to respond, they can do so without any obstacles.”



According to Maravilla, SARM Airmen also schedule aircrew flight and ground training and maintain mission information and planning data in their administrative roles.



“In my career field, it's easy to develop a routine,” Maravilla said. “Sometimes it can get repetitive and you tend to lose sight of the bigger picture. This exercise has provided me the opportunity to get a closer look at how the mission gets executed.”



U.S. special operations Airmen are equipped to adapt in contingency environments while continuing to train and increase their readiness and collective defense. Maravilla makes it her mission to ensure that this is true, whether at home station or deployed with NATO partners and allies.



“When you take a step back, you realize just how diverse and impressive our career field is,” Maravilla said. “Our special operations teams will tell you that they are always ready to go, SARM makes sure that statement remains true.”

