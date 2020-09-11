VMFA-211 Flies the Barn

Photo By 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner | Capt Christopher Streicher with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 flies an...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Zachary Bodner | Capt Christopher Streicher with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 flies an F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter after taking off from Royal Air Force Station Marham, United Kingdom, on Oct 26, 2020. VMFA-211 launched all ten of their 5th generation fighters to support Exercise Crimson Warrior and conduct unit level training. The Wake Island Avengers are committed to maintain maximum combat readiness while conducting realistic, relevant training at home and abroad. see less | View Image Page

(Kings Lynn, United Kingdom) -- Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 launched ten of their F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters out of Royal Air Force Station (RAF) Marham in a display of the 5th generation aircraft’s superior readiness. The flights underscored the Wake Island Avengers’ consistent operational excellence as they continue to train alongside their United Kingdom (UK) counterparts in preparation for their deployment next year as part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group.



“The Marines of 211 have absolutely crushed it,” said LtCol Joseph Freshour, the commanding officer of VMFA-211. “Our maintenance readiness has been incredibly high and we wouldn't be able to do any of this if it wasn't for the incredible work of the Marines. They have been the driver for this mission. It has been incredible to watch, and incredible to be a part of."



Training events and combat operations aren't much different. Both require a massive behind-the-scenes effort that includes command and control, maintenance, logistics and training. The Marines took great pride in their craft and were aggressive and focused on their pre-flight inspections and final preparations. Without the efforts of the disciplined maintainers and the observant inspections conducted by the noncommissioned officers, this high operational tempo would not have been possible.



"From the junior maintainer to the most senior, every Marine understands their importance and purpose," said Capt Sean Allen, the assistant aviation maintenance officer for VMFA-211. "It is my belief that there is a direct correlation between readiness and morale. You would be hard pressed to find a squadron with stronger morale, and you will not find a squadron with higher readiness than the Wake Island Avengers."



For VMFA-211, this was the fifth time the squadron has accomplished the feat in the last three months. The first two occasions were on their cross-country flights from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma to MCAS Beaufort and then onto RAF Marham. The Wake Island Avengers did it twice more in support of movements, embarking 10 aircraft aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in mid-September and returning to RAF Marham in mid-October.



Launching every aircraft in the squadron is known in the aviation community as flying the barn. It was only possible due to the diligent efforts of the Marines who maintain the 5th generation aircraft. Flying the barn more than 5,000 miles away from home further demonstrated the expeditionary capability of the Wake Island Avengers.



VMFA-211 will continue to train out of RAF Marham before returning home later this year. In Yuma the Wake Island Avengers will participate in service level exercises and Marines will attend qualification courses for their various specialties in order to prepare for their upcoming deployment alongside their UK counterparts.



"We train like that on day-to-day basis," said Sgt Alexander Cotter, and F-35B powerline mechanic in VMFA-211. "We don't ever want to make a mistake, that’s not what we do. We performed as usual and everything worked out as we planned."



VMFA-211 is an F-35B Lightning II squadron assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Its mission is to intercept and destroy enemy aircraft under all weather conditions and attack and destroy surface targets in support of Fleet Marine Expeditionary Forces. The squadron traces its lineage to January 1, 1937 when Marine Fighting Squadron 4 (VF-4M) was activated at Naval Air Station San Diego, California. On 30 June 2016, VMA-211 was redesignated as VMFA-211, becoming the second fleet squadron in the Marine Corps to operate the F-35B Lightning II as their primary aircraft.



You can access imagery at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/HMSQueenElizabeth. For more information follow @SenNatRepQNLZ on Twitter, or contact 1stLt Zachary Bodner at Zach.bodner@usmc.mil or at 3rdmawmedia.usmc.mil.