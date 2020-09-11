CFAS Conducts Bilateral Antiterrorism Training

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 9, 2020) “Attention, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo will be participating in an Antiterrorism Training Team Environment from 1230-1630 on 03 November 2020. Fleet Activities Sasebo is now in a training environment,” flashes across the screens of CFAS personnel signed up for the base-wide emergency notification system and marks the beginning of Exercise Guard and Protect 2020 (G&P20).



G&P20 was held onboard CFAS Nov. 3-6, 2020. It is an annual exercise that unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) to jointly protect vital U.S. Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area.



“This is the 14th Guard and Protect exercise that has been conducted at CFAS,” said Capt. David Adams, CFAS’ commanding officer. “I am confident that once again this year, our cooperation and teamwork will enable us to build on our past successes.”



CFAS engaged with JMSDF Sasebo Area Guard Group based on board CFAS and JGSDF 16th Infantry Regiment based in Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture through a series of day and nighttime drills designed to exercise scenarios such as barrier penetration by vehicle, raid by infiltration from the waterway, active shooter and chemical attack by drone. The CFAS incident management team, consisting of CFAS leadership, emergency management, security, operations, and public affairs cooperated with JMSDF and JGSDF leaders across three geographical locations in Sasebo to execute the drills.



“I am confident in our ability to defend the base,” said Lt. j.g. Benetta Thornton, CFAS’ antiterrorism officer. “Working with JMSDF and JGSDF was a bit difficult because of the language barrier, but we were able to overcome that challenge and work together to meet our objectives.”

All participating parties benefit from the combined efforts of G&P20 as it enhances the interoperability between the U.S. Navy and JSDF and reflects CFAS’ close relationship to its host nation counterparts.



“This combined training exercise allows JGSDF soldiers, JMSDF and U.S. Navy Sailors the opportunity to build trust and friendship as we work together to meet our mission,” said Capt. Adams. “Because of COVID-19, it’s a challenge this year compared to previous years, but I am proud that we still found a way to come together as an effective bilateral force.”



CFAS concluded G&P20 on Nov. 6, 2020 with a closing ceremony and small crowd of attendees in front of CFAS headquarters.



CFAS enables 14 forward-deployed naval forces and 48 tenant commands across 11 geographic locations supporting a community of 7,400 Sailors, civilians, and family members.



