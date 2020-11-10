The 311th MSE competes in the 36th Annual Army Ten-Miler

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Capt. Jonathan Suchecki, 311th Mission Support Element HHC commander, and Master Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Capt. Jonathan Suchecki, 311th Mission Support Element HHC commander, and Master Sgt. Joseph Gontarek, were presented with a plaque, which shows that the 311th Mission Support Element team finished third in the Reserve Mixed category of the Army’s 36th Annual Ten-Miler, which was held in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020. The Army Ten-Miler promotes the Army, builds esprit de corps, supports Army fitness goals, and enhances community relations. see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES – Led by Capt. Jonathan Suchecki, 311th Mission Support Element HHC commander, Soldiers from the 311th MSE participated in the 36th Annual Army Ten-Miler in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.



Beginning in 1985, the Army Ten-Miler takes place each October in Washington, D.C., and in other Army units around the country, to promote the Army, build esprit de corps, support Army fitness goals, and enhance community relations. All race proceeds benefit Soldier MWR programs.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Army Ten-Miler has partnered with leading edge technology companies to provide Soldiers with an outstanding virtual race experience in this year’s challenge. All runners get to experience the pride of accomplishment when they complete the official Virtual Army Ten-Miler and receive a medal for their achievement.



"I wanted to promote fitness, specifically running, and build morale here at the 311th MSE,” said Suchecki. “Our team was a good representation of the command with ranks from private first-class to major. The gyms may be closed, but the ground is always there."



Before dawn broke, the 311th MSE running team assembled in the unit parking lot, where they were given a safety brief. One of the most important policies in any Army mission is safety. Volunteers were stationed along the Ten-Miler route, supplying water, oranges and Gatorade, encouraging those Soldiers who competed in the Army Ten-Miler event.



The competition was made up of many categories, which included men and women, running as individuals and teams, U.S. service members, installations, divisions and civilian groups. The 311th MSE competed in the Reserve Mixed category, which stipulated as least one scoring member of the team must be of the opposite gender. In total, 12 Soldiers from the 311th MSE ran the race and 8 Soldiers volunteered to support the runners. Capt. Suchecki organized the 311th MSE team.



“This was a good exercise in self-discipline; whereby, I continued to train knowing I would be part of a team,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Marta Schultz. “I enjoyed the challenge of running a long distance and this also gave me an opportunity to get to know and cheer on other unit members.”



The 311th Mission Support Element team finished third in the Reserve Mixed category of the Army’s 36th Annual Ten-Miler run. Master Sgt. Joseph Gontarek finished with a time of 1:14:32. Capt. Jonathan Suchecki finished with a time of 1:16:28. Maj. Husani Flournoy finished with a time of 1:32:14, and Pfc. Adriana Corral finished with the time 1:34:46. The combined scores added up to 5:38:00, which led to the third place finish.



Pfc. Adriana Corral, who enjoys running in her private life and runs 2-3 times a week, helped the team over the top.



“I did the Ten-Miler to motivate myself and others around me. I like to challenge myself and I thought it was a great opportunity for me to do so,” said Corral. “The best part of the run was the motivation that I received while running. I appreciate everyone who went out to support us.”



All of the personnel who participated and volunteered to make 311th ESC Ten-Miler run successful were given coins at the October Battle Assembly. Five Soldiers, one civilian and one family member provided support and received certificates of appreciation from the command.