MIRC welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Military Intelligence Readiness Command welcomed its newest senior enlisted leader to the command team, Sept. 11.



Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Robinson relinquished his responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of MIRC to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian T. Bertazon during a change of responsibility ceremony at U.S. Army Reserve Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



“I look forward to serving you the Army's most precious resource as your advocate and advisor to the commander and USARC,” said Bertazon.



“I will ensure that the MIRC and Army Reserve intelligence has the advocacy and voice to transform the enterprise as we undertake the monumental shift in modernization of our Army.”



Bertazon held leadership positions from squad leader to brigade command sergeant major in various military units from military intelligence, training, civil affairs, military police, logistics and most recently as the senior enlisted leader of the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade, Camp Bullis, Texas.



Senior enlisted leaders represent their commander, communicating the commander's goals and direction for the command to the enlisted workforce, while simultaneously representing the enlisted personnel's views and concerns to the commander.



Robinson served as the MIRC senior enlisted leader in 2017 and he will transition to serve as the sergeant major to the deputy commanding general, USARC.



“The MIRC is and will continue to be a command known for great leadership and great Soldiers,” said Robinson. “The command will always hold a warm place in my heart.”



The MIRC provides deployable forces and vital support that enable intelligence operations, expeditionary missions, and international engagement. The command deploys Soldiers providing operational intelligence support to nearly every national intelligence agency and combatant command, and conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations in support of Army Service Component Commands and worldwide contingency operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15:44 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US