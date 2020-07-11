Air National Guard Command Chief Visits the 175th Wing

Middle River, Md. – The command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard visited with Airmen of the 175th Wing at Warfield Air National Guard Base located at Martin State Airport, Nov. 7, 2020. Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams toured various units on the installation as well as spoke to members of the Maryland Air National Guard at all ranks and hosted a couple of town halls with enlisted members.



“It was incredibly impactful to have Command Chief Williams speak with the enlisted force,” said Airman First Class Jessica Nguyen, a cyber transport operator assigned to the 276th Cyber Operations Squadron. “By sharing his knowledge and experience I believe he is truly invested in building up the Air Guard by inspiring junior enlisted Airmen, the future leaders.



Williams was recently selected for his new role serving the 91,000 enlisted members of the Air National Guard. The visit provided engagement with the Wing, their programs and missions. Airmen had the opportunity to interact with Williams and hear his priorities for the ANG, which included ready forces, people, and health of the force.



“We have three developmental levels in the enlisted force: tactical expertise, operational competency, and strategic level,” said Williams. “What you do provides the support for this wing. This wing cannot be successful without each one of you. When this wing is good, the Air National Guard is good, the Air Force is good, and the nation is good.”



His priorities not only address the physical health conditions of Airmen during the recent COVID-19 pandemic but the mental, spiritual, and social wellness of the force as a whole. Williams focused on the importance of performance, training and education as critical areas necessary to achieve career progression but also emphasized the Air Force core values.



“As Airmen, we are taught to embody the Air Force core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all that we do,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Wood, a health technician assigned to the 175th Medical Group. “His visit to the 175th Wing spoke volumes of his embodiment of these core values.”



Additionally, he discussed the significance of good leadership, mentorship and supervision across the force. Williams emphasized the value of Air Force Instruction 36-2618, the Enlisted Force Structure, also known as the “Little Brown Book. ” He encouraged every Airman to know it and follow its guidance



“Being the most innovative, the best thinkers and having that moral courage to step forward [displays] character that encompasses the core value of integrity,” said Williams. “You are part of something that’s bigger than you. You are part of a professional bond.”



Williams made a point to highlight those who have stood out from their peers during his way through various shops and offices on base. Hearing Airmen’s stories, he would thank them and coin them for their achievements.



“Being recognized by Command Chief Master Sgt. Williams was truly an honor,” said Wood. “As I progress through my Air Force career, this event will remain at the forefront of my brain, serving as a reminder to not let hard work go unnoticed.”

