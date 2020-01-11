Senior Enlisted Leader for Task Force Spartan Talks ACFT Preparedness

Courtesy Photo | Task Force Spartan commanding general, Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari and Senior Enlisted...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Task Force Spartan commanding general, Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, take the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 42nd Infantry Divisions' deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Recently the commanding general and I took the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).



Both of us had taken it before when the Army announced it in October 2018, as a leadership team with all senior leaders in New York in April 2019, and again at the U.S. Forces Command conference last November.



However, this was the first time we did it at full speed together without a walkthrough. The CG and I thought it was essential to get out there and take the test in front of Soldiers and lead from the front.



Maj. Gen. Ferrari is due to retire in the early part of 2021, and with only a few months left in service, he didn't have to take an ACFT. However, as a testament to the leader he is, he tapped me on the shoulder and said, "CSM, let's get out there and do it."



As most of you know, I take great pride in being physically fit. I believe it is the key to maintaining good mental and physical health. I have always been able to max the APFT and found it to be easy to do.



But as of Sept. 30, 2020, the APFT is now officially dead. And as some of you have already discovered, the ACFT is not the APFT. It will be a challenge for anyone to max it as only a handful have accomplished this across the Army.



However, Soldiers who are currently flagged for an APFT failure or those out of tolerance (those who have not taken an APFT after Mar. 31, 2019) may continue to take it until they pass. For reference, this is outlined in AR 350-1, paragraph F-5k.



You may ask, DCSM, "What is the so what behind this message?"



Across our formation, Soldiers and leaders need to embrace the new test and immediately start to familiarize, train and get ready for it.



We have a couple of years to get ourselves ready to take the test for the record. A valid APFT score as of Mar. 31, 2020, remains valid until Mar. 31, 2022, for all purposes requiring a passing APFT score (i.e., professional military education, functional courses or operational course credit consideration).



Until the Department of the Army publishes further guidance, a Soldier's score or comments regarding their performance on the ACFT will not be used administratively or be considered part of the semi-centralized or centralized promotion board process (i.e., the Officer or Noncommissioned Officer Evaluation Reports, Academic Evaluation Report, Enlisted Record Brief, Soldier Record Brief or Officer Record Brief).



Lastly, the Army has recently published a new PT manual called FM 7-22 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F). It includes five critical elements. Those are governance, program, equipment and facilities, personnel and leadership education. These elements are essential to the future success of Army readiness. They ensure and sustain Soldier readiness.



I urge all leaders within our formation to set our Soldiers up for success by getting after this early. The days are long, but the years fly by. 2022 is right around the corner.



DCSM



"Rainbow. Never Forget!"