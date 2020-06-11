USS Oklahoma Sailor, Florida Native, Laid to Rest after over 70 years

Photo By Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall | Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall | Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct a funeral for U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James M. Flanagan at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. Flanagan was assigned to the USS Oklahoma which sustained fire from Japanese aircraft and multiple torpedo hits causing the ship to capsize and resulted in the deaths of more than 400 crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Flanagan was recently identified through DNA analysis by the DPAA forensic laboratory and laid to rest with full military honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall) see less | View Image Page

On Nov. 6th 2020, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu, Hawaii, a small group of service members from the Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)gathered to honor and lay to rest U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class James M. Flanagan, who had been killed almost 70 years prior.



Flanagan, of Jacksonville, Florida, was killed at the age of 22 during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The ship sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. More than 400 crewmen aboard the Oklahoma were

killed, including Flanagan.



From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, who were subsequently interred as unknowns in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries prior to being moved to their final resting place, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.



Between June and November 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred these unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for analysis. To identify Flanagan’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosomal DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal STR DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Flanagan was officially accounted for on Nov. 19, 2019.



Flanagan’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



During the funeral service U.S. Navy Lt. Carson Pittman, chaplain at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, gave remarks.



“At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the roll call for warriors who died on December seventh is long and distinguished,” Pittman said. “A grateful nation, a grateful Navy, and a grateful President are happy to add James to that list. Here he will rest alongside many other warriors who gave their lives for our freedom.”



Flanagan’s family was unable to attend the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are awaiting the U.S. flag that was dedicated to him and will be sent to them in Jacksonville, Florida.



Flanagan’s personnel profile can be viewed at

https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeLIEA0.