50th CES to install new light poles

The 50th Civil Engineer Squadron is scheduled to replace 176 light poles across Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, starting mid-November.



The new light poles include improved engineering compared to the current ones, which have been on the installation for over 32 years.



“The previous designs didn’t take into account wind, vibrations and other natural variables,” said Hannah Yeung, 50th CES mechanical engineer. “The [current] light poles are failing because of this and some have already fallen, so it’s time to replace them.”



Of the 176 light poles that are scheduled to be replaced, 29 of them have fallen within the last year due to engineering failures, thus posing safety hazards to base personnel and infrastructure.



The current estimated project time is 220 days until completion. The new light poles will be installed around Building 210, the 21st Medical Squadron clinic, the Child Development Center, the base event center and the North and West portal parking lots, among other areas on the installation. There are no scheduled light pole installations within the restricted area.



“[We do] not expect any major impact on the base population,” said Tech. Sgt. Jacob Mason, 50th CES noncommissioned officer in charge of construction management. “The largest noticeable impact is a few parking spots [will be] [un]available while the installation is occurring.”



Mason estimates five to eight parking spots will be taken up per light pole installation in the parking lots.



For more information, call Yeung at 567-2202.

