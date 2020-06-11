Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 Holds Change of Command

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Cmdr. Ian Lilyquist relieved Cmdr. Jared Tharp as commander of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1, Nov. 6 during a change of command ceremony held at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.



The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Commanding Officer Capt. Ricardo Vigil presented Tharp with the Meritorious Service Medal. Tharp served as the VXS-1 Commanding Officer from August 2019 to November 2020. Vigil said Tharp’s distinguished leadership was instrumental to the squadron’s continued record of superlative support to NRL’s airborne mission.



Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, commander, Office of Naval Research presided over the ceremony, took the opportunity to praise Tharp on a successful tour marked by world-wide deployments that advanced critical Science and Technology to the Fleet.



“The work being done by the VXS-1 squadron is vital for the Naval Research Enterprise,” Selby said. “Conducting naval science and technology experiments in the air is a truly demanding job, but Cmdr. Tharp has done it -- helping our Sailors and Marines maintain their technological edge.”



As the new head of VXS-1, Lilyquist will carry on the tradition of premier airborne Science & Technology support.



“I am deeply humbled, honored, and excited to lead this incredible squadron as its 14th commanding officer,” Lilyquist said. “Our mission is more important now than ever. As the Navy and Department of Defense modernize and take advantage of the rapid advances in technology that we see today, VXS-1 provides the ability to test and field new systems at the speed of relevance.”



In his remarks, Tharp thanked the VXS-1 personnel who remained steadfast in the commitment to supporting the Naval Research Enterprise airborne research missions.



“I have been blessed to be a part of the Warlock team for the last 30 months, and grateful to have served as the Commanding Officer for the last 15 months,” Tharp said. “Through it all the Warlocks rose to the occasion, were adaptable, flexible, and stayed positive.”



Lilyquist, a native of Grafton, Wisconsin, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering, and received his Masters Degrees in Ocean Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



VXS-1 operates and maintains two uniquely modified NP-3C Orion, a RC-12 Huron, a UV-18 Twin Otter aircraft, and numerous Tiger Shark Unmanned Aircraft Systems used as airborne research platforms.



VXS-1's aircraft operate worldwide on extended detachments and annually log more than 400 flight hours. These aircraft are the sole airborne platforms for numerous projects such as bathymetry, electronic countermeasures, gravity mapping, and radar development research.



The squadron has a flawless safety record, having amassed more than 77,000 hours of accident-free flying since 1963.





About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory



NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 2,500 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.



