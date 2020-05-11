CG’s Scramble gives golfers some Friday fun

The 34 teams competing in the Commanding General’s Golf Scramble at Fort Jackson’s Golf Club Oct. 30 could not have asked for better weather. Despite windy conditions the day before, the sun was out and the four person scramble began on schedule on the Wildcat Course.



Mike Casto, Fort Jackson’s director of golf, said they have had to do some things differently due to Covid-19 restrictions.



“This is the first tournament we’ve had this year, during the pandemic, which is nice. We typically do this as a shotgun start, meaning everybody gathers at noon and tees off at the same time and finishes at the same time. Some of the things we’ve done to reduce the crowding is the tee times today.” All teams had to select a tee time between 8 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

Winners were announced via Facebook live later that day.



Awards were given out for closest to the pin on four par-3s. Awards were also given to the gross and net winners of the first and second flights. In the second flight, the 3rd place gross winner was the scramble host and Fort Jackson commander, Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr. and his teammates, Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, Ann Garner, and Joe Lowder.



This was Tavernier’s first time golfing.



“I had an amazing time! It was a lot of fun, but extremely humbling,” Tavernier said. “I am very competitive so not being able to hit the ball at will was unnerving. Overall, it was a great experience and provided the opportunity to meet and socialize with some of our Soldiers and employees across our Fort Jackson Community.”



The Fort Jackson Golf Course opened in 1949, with the original 18-hole course designed by George Cobb. In 1991, Arthur L. Davis added 20 new holes to 16 of the original holes to make up the current 36-hole complex. The Wildcat Course plays 5,426 yards from the red tee markers and backs up to 6,721 yards from the championship tees.

