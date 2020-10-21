Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    123rd Call to Duty Ceremony

    123rd Call to Duty Ceremony

    Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, the commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron, addresses...... read more read more

    BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    BLUE ASH, Ohio – Airmen assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron answered the call to duty Oct. 21, 2020 during a Call to Duty ceremony at Blue Ash Air National Guard Station in Blue Ash, Ohio.

    The Airmen are deploying in support of the Air Force Central Command to provide tactical command and control capabilities to the area of responsibility. The unit will be deployed in a joint environment with command and control personnel from other service components and coalition forces.

    “We are proud to be able to provide ready Airmen to support this important mission in an area of great strategic significance,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, the commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron.

    Adhering to COVID-19 regulations and guidance, Airmen gathered for the ceremony at the base while wearing masks and maintaining a six feet distance from one another. Brig. Gen. James R. Camp, the Assistant Adjutant General for Air in the Ohio National Guard presided over the ceremony.

    The 123rd has previously deployed in support of Operation Southern Watch, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Resolute Support and Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 15:23
    Story ID: 382544
    Location: BLUE ASH, OH, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Call to Duty Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air control squadron
    Ohio
    deployment
    ohio air national guard
    123rd
    ohang
    123rd ACS
    call to duty
    Blue Ash

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT