123rd Call to Duty Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, the commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron, addresses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, the commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron, addresses members of the 123rd ACS Oct. 21, 2020 during a call to duty ceremony at Blue Ash Air National Guard Station in Blue Ash, Ohio. The Airmen at the 123rd ACS are deploying in support of the Air Force Central Command to provide tactical command and control capabilities to the area of responsibility. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Larry Williams) see less | View Image Page

BLUE ASH, Ohio – Airmen assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron answered the call to duty Oct. 21, 2020 during a Call to Duty ceremony at Blue Ash Air National Guard Station in Blue Ash, Ohio.



The Airmen are deploying in support of the Air Force Central Command to provide tactical command and control capabilities to the area of responsibility. The unit will be deployed in a joint environment with command and control personnel from other service components and coalition forces.



“We are proud to be able to provide ready Airmen to support this important mission in an area of great strategic significance,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, the commander of the 123rd Air Control Squadron.



Adhering to COVID-19 regulations and guidance, Airmen gathered for the ceremony at the base while wearing masks and maintaining a six feet distance from one another. Brig. Gen. James R. Camp, the Assistant Adjutant General for Air in the Ohio National Guard presided over the ceremony.



The 123rd has previously deployed in support of Operation Southern Watch, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Resolute Support and Operation Inherent Resolve.