Retired NUWC Division Newport senior technologist wins Presidential Rank Award

NEWPORT, R.I. — Steve Greineder, a retired Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport senior technologist for acoustic signal processing, recently won a 2019 Meritorious Senior Professional Presidential Rank Award.



Awarded by the U.S. president, the honor recognizes a small group of career senior executives who demonstrate extraordinary professional, technical and scientific achievements on a national or international level. Thirteen Senior Executive Service members and two senior professionals from the Department of the Navy received awards for 2019.



Greineder, a resident of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, is being recognized for identifying a critical gap in our national security centered on Maritime Critical Infrastructure (MCI) and the potential impact on National Leadership Command and Control, and Communications; Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications; and the U.S. economy. To address the gap, Greineder co-authored a seminal technology white paper identifying the issues and providing a technical path forward. He provided the vision for distributed, cross-domain operations extending from the seabed to space, shaping policy changes implemented through the Office of Science and Technology Policy and enabling the development of a $1.8 billion multiyear MCI program supporting maritime domain awareness, information dominance and cybersecurity.



The award notes his extraordinary ability to conceptualize, design and develop unique technologies put him at the forefront of Navy research and development in the area of acoustic signal processing and system development.



Greineder’s 40-year career at Division Newport began as a summer hire after his freshman year at the University of Connecticut. Notable roles throughout his career include submarine sonar advisor to the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; program manager/chief scientist for the Office of Naval Research Programs and Internal Research; science and technology chief technologist/chief engineer for Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department. In 2011, he joined the Senior Executive Service as a senior technologist for acoustic signal processing. Greineder retired in October 2019.



He was honored in a press release and video statement by Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic. Both are posted at: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2396949/navy-executives-scientists-receive-presidential-rank-awards-for-high-impact-ach/



